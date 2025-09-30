Techspace returns to OP for London coworking transformation

Building on their successful partnership, OP will deliver Techspace’s newest eight-floor coworking facility on St Andrew Street in London, marking their second collaboration.

The leading interior design consultancy will deliver a complete strip-out and combined CAT A and CAT B fit out across 16,300 sq ft of workspace for tech entrepreneurs and growing businesses. The comprehensive sixteen-week project spans from basement to sixth level, creating flexible workplace suites and collaborative areas that incorporate Techspace’s signature approach to flexible working, featuring private offices, meeting rooms, and breakout spaces.

Key features of the refurbishment include a reimagined ground floor reception and welcome area, a central cafe and social hub will be installed, featuring purpose-built seating areas and collaboration zones designed to encourage networking and community building among members.

OP will maximise the existing windows to flood the new offices with natural light and views of London. The design will retain and enhance existing architectural features while introducing modern finishes and contemporary workplace amenities.

The project includes comprehensive M&E upgrades, new lighting systems, and refreshed common areas throughout all eight floors. Modern end-of-journey facilities will be uplifted, and OP will install new secure bike storage to support sustainable commuting.

Sustainability credentials are central to the refurbishment, with energy efficient systems, low VOC materials, and sustainable finishes specified throughout. The project targets strong environmental performance ratings while creating a healthy, productive workspace for Techspace members.

The fit out will support Techspace’s established model of providing forward-thinking tech companies with access to premium workspace, high-speed connectivity, and networking opportunities in London’s vibrant business ecosystem.

Stephen Parsons, Group Managing Director of OP, said: “We’re delighted to be furthering our relationship with Techspace following our successful delivery of their Old Street location. This comprehensive transformation represents exactly the kind of inspiring workspace that supports London’s thriving tech sector. The complete strip-out and redesign across eight floors will create a truly modern environment where innovation can flourish, while the fast-track sixteen-week programme demonstrates our ability to deliver complex projects to demanding timescales.”

Paul Sandilands, Property Director of Techspace said: “We’re excited to be partnering with OP once again following the success of our Worship Street location. This latest full-building transformation reflects Techspace’s mission to empower the tech community with spaces designed for growth. By creating flexible, collaborative environments with best-in-class facilities, we’re giving scale-up teams the platform they need to innovate, connect and thrive.”

The project is scheduled for completion in December 2025, with Techspace members benefiting from enhanced facilities and expanded capacity across the transformed building.

