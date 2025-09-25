Wrexham AFC appoint McLaren Construction under PCSA for new Kop Stand redevelopment

Wrexham AFC have appointed McLaren Construction Midlands and North under a PCSA (Pre-Construction Services Agreement) for the redevelopment of the iconic Kop Stand at the world’s oldest international football stadium still in use – the STōK Cae Ras.

The appointment marks the start of Wrexham AFC’s long-term vision for the stadium, while the redevelopment of the Kop Stand will not only be a physical transformation of the renowned Racecourse Ground, but a cultural and symbolic landmark in the Club’s historic journey.

The return of the Kop Stand will restore the ground to its full four-sided structure, reinforcing Wrexham AFC’s ambitions on and off the pitch. Under the PCSA, McLaren Construction will lead on developing final designs, tendering subcontractor packages and refining construction timelines and delivery strategies for the works.

Early works will begin later this month. The full build programme is scheduled for completion during the 2026/27 season.

Michael Williamson, CEO of Wrexham AFC, said: “The appointment of McLaren under PCSA is a pivotal moment for the Club, not only in delivering on a long-standing promise to our supporters but in unlocking the potential of the Racecourse Ground as a top-tier venue for domestic and international football. The new Kop Stand will be the heart of the reimagined stadium – increasing capacity, enhancing the experience for fans, and anchoring our place in our home city and as part of the wider Gateway Partnership regeneration plans.”

The new stand will ultimately increase stadium capacity to over 18,000 delivering modern facilities for Club stakeholders and enable the Club to achieve UEFA Category 4 compliance and host more international matches.

As part of the wider Wrexham Gateway Partnership, which includes Wrexham University, Wrexham County Borough Council and the Welsh Government, the Kop Stand redevelopment is the first major step in a series of transformational projects designed to enhance the city’s infrastructure and public realm.

Joel Casstles, Operations Director at McLaren Construction, said: “We’re incredibly proud to be part of a project with such historical, cultural, and sporting significance. Wrexham AFC holds a special place in the heart of the community, and we’re committed to delivering a high-quality scheme that supports the Club’s ambitions, creates local employment opportunities, and celebrates the legacy of this unique football ground.”

Progress updates and further construction milestones will be shared via Wrexham AFC’s official channels as the project advances.

