The Gym Group limbers up for faster UK rollout with new site wish-list

The Gym Group has issued an updated requirements list as it looks to speed up openings across the UK. The low-cost operator, now at 250 locations, is targeting units of 5,000–20,000 sq ft in highly visible spots and will consider both leasehold and freehold opportunities.

Suitable sites include retail parks, mixed-use schemes, car showrooms and food stores. The company is prioritising catchments of at least 20,000 people within a five-minute drive time, with easy access to parking or strong links to nearby transport hubs.

The push is part of a plan to add 50 gyms over the next three years. A strong pipeline is already in place, with 14–16 new locations due to open in 2025. Savills has been retained to identify opportunities and progress acquisitions.

Landlords and agents with qualifying space are encouraged to get in touch, as The Gym Group looks to deploy its standardised, value-led format at pace in well-connected, high-visibility settings.

