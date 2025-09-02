WYE partners with Savills to drive ambitious 400-site UK expansion

Tech retailer WYE has appointed Savills to support its nationwide expansion, as it looks to open up to 400 new sites over the next five years.

The company, a manufacturer and supplier of mobile phone and technology accessories, currently operates through a network of kiosks and retail units. Its growth strategy will combine both modular kiosks and full shop fit-outs, with a focus on shopping centre locations.

In addition, WYE has developed a new solar-powered external design aimed at the out-of-town retail market, which it plans to roll out over the next 12 months.

Neil Grice, director in retail at Savills, said:

“WYE is redefining the mobile accessories sector across the UK. They have perfected a retail format that can be deployed quickly and adapted to a variety of locations. They are uniquely placed to combine aesthetic appeal with operational efficiency, helping landlords transform underutilised areas into valuable retail space. We are delighted to be working with them on their expansion plans, as they seek to rapidly grow their presence across the UK.”

Haron Noori, group CEO at WYE, added:

“Working with Savills represents a significant step forward in delivering on our strategic plans for UK growth, both in the short and long term. It will enable us to bring our high-quality products to a wider customer base, strengthen our market presence, and create new opportunities for innovation and service excellence. Together, we look forward to driving sustainable growth and delivering exceptional value to our customers.”

With its focus on flexible formats and sustainable design, WYE’s expansion highlights the changing face of UK retail property and the growing demand for adaptable, future-proofed space.

