Ikea expands Yorkshire footprint with new York ‘Plan & Order Point’

Ikea has opened a new ‘Plan & Order Point’ at Clifton Moor Retail Park in York, continuing its drive to make its products and services more accessible across the UK.

The smaller format store is dedicated to kitchen and bedroom planning, providing customers with free home furnishing advice. Shoppers can book an appointment with one of the York store’s six planning specialists or use self-service tools in-store to design their own solutions.

Customers will be able to order from the full Ikea product range, with next-day collection and home delivery options available. The York site also features a dedicated collection point for online orders and facilities for returns of any Ikea purchase.

Conor Doherty, Ikea market manager, said:

“We’re thrilled to open the doors to our new Ikea Plan and Order Point in York. This welcoming space is designed to inspire; offering a chance to explore our unique kitchen ranges and smart storage solutions. It’s the perfect place to discover Ikea’s extensive selection of affordable home products, suited to every budget. Plus, it provides a convenient new location for collecting online orders and purchases from our Hull and Leeds stores.”

The York opening is part of Ikea’s broader UK expansion strategy. In the months ahead, the retailer will launch another Plan and Order Point in Dundee and a small-format store in Chester. It follows the recent debut of similar outlets in Hull, Harlow, and Norwich, as well as a new city store in Brighton.

