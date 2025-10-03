59% of UK installers warming to heat pumps

More than half (59%) of UK heating engineers are either already or likely to work with other companies to develop heat pump competencies, according to heating and hot water solutions provider Baxi’s fourth annual Installer Skills Survey.

Despite this interest in being prepared, a lack of consumer demand remains the number one barrier to heat pump uptake – with 60% of installers citing this as the main barrier, highlighting the challenge of converting installer interest into real-world installations. The 2025 Survey showed that attitudes of some segments of the heating engineer population are becoming more sceptical of heat pumps and towards net zero more broadly, reflecting the increasingly divisive narratives on the topic from across the political spectrum.

The survey – conducted with green supply chain consultancy Talan (formerly Gemserv) – gathered responses from almost 400 installers, making it the most comprehensive snapshot of UK installer attitudes to heat pumps to date.

Confidence growing as training makes its mark

The study found that 59% of installers are either already developing the skills to fit heat pumps or intending to do so within the next few years. As the majority of installer operators are either sole traders or very small businesses with just two or three employees, the trend is to partner with other companies that can provide complimentary services, such as system design, installation support or financing.

The number of installers citing a lack of training as a barrier has fallen by 18 percentage points compared with 2024, suggesting that industry investment in training is beginning to pay off. Baxi alone has seen over 1,000 installers attend its own heat pump training courses over the last 12 months.

When asked what drives them in their work, heating engineers most frequently cited providing a good service to customers (85%), solving technical problems (62%), and getting things right from a technical perspective (50%). According to Baxi, this sense of professionalism partly explains why some installers hesitate to recommend new technologies until they feel fully competent.

“Installers clearly want to do the right thing for their customers,” said Ian Trott, Head of Training at Baxi UK. “Many take pride in their technical ability and won’t compromise on service until they’ve built real hands-on experience with the technology. Training for a qualification is one thing – but training for competence is what’s really needed to move the needle on installer engagement.”

Hybrids seen as a practical bridge

The 2025 survey also found that 35% of installers have or would be somewhat or extremely likely to move to fitting heat pumps as part of a hybrid system, where a heat pump works alongside an existing combi boiler, rather than as a full heat pump only replacement. Unlike a stand-alone heat pump system, hybrids typically do not require a water cylinder making the installation lower cost, quicker, less disruptive and with less complexity for the installer.

“Hybrids can be a powerful transitional step,” Trott said. “They are often more attractive to installers because they’re easier to fit, and to customers because they require less cost and disruption. Research shows a well-installed hybrid can cut a home’s heating carbon footprint by around 70% a year or more. Supporting hybrid options would give more installers valuable real-world experience and help homeowners see the benefits earlier.”

Paperwork and demand still holding the sector back

While attitudes to heat pumps have shifted positively, consumer demand is developing more slowly. Although many households continue to prefer a straightforward like-for-like boiler replacement, 2024 was still a record year for UK heat pump sales.

Almost half of respondents – 46% – named the paperwork involved in government schemes as a major obstacle to installing heat pumps, saying it slows down projects and can deter customers from making the switch.

To help ease this burden, Baxi will launch its own MCS Umbrella scheme later this year, designed to reduce the administrative workload for smaller businesses and sole traders. The company has also expanded its hands-on training programme and increased online and video-based educational resources produced at its Warwick Solutions Academy.

Generational divide and industry dynamics

A recurring theme in Baxi’s annual surveys has been a generational divide in attitudes to retraining. Installers approaching retirement are generally less inclined to invest in developing new skills, while those earlier in their careers are more open to diversifying their expertise.

The survey also noted that a large proportion of UK heat installers work either as sole traders or in very small teams. This structure can make it more difficult for them to take time out for training or to manage the additional paperwork that often accompanies low-carbon installations. Many respondents said they expect to collaborate or partner with other service providers to meet future demand for clean heat technologies.

“These findings show that despite some hardening of opinions most gas boiler installers aren’t dogmatic about technology and just want to do a good job for their customers.

Many installers are preparing for the future, with plans to prepare for the uptake of heat pumps and develop their skills. As a result, more installers are comfortable talking to their customers about energy efficiency and fewer say that training is a barrier than in last year’s study. It shows that the work the sector is doing to encourage training is working,” said Will Taylor, Principal Consultant at Talan.

The role of installers in decarbonisation

Home heating is responsible for around 18% of the UK’s carbon emissions, and approximately 85% of households still rely on natural gas boilers. As the transition to cleaner heating accelerates, installers are expected to play a central role in guiding customers through their choices and in ensuring new technologies are fitted competently and to a high standard.

Almost 400 installers took part in this year’s survey, which was conducted in July and August 2025.

