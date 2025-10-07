Headline sponsor Baxi to showcase low-carbon heating and hot water solution expertise at elementalLONDON 2025

Baxi is proud to be headline sponsor of elementalLONDON 2025, the dedicated event for built environment professionals responsible for reducing energy use and carbon emissions in commercial and large-scale residential projects. With a full stand on C20 showcasing its low carbon heating and hot water solutions, Baxi’s heat experts are looking forward to meeting fellow professionals from across the industry at what is set to be an inspiring show on 19 to 20 November at London ExCel.

Visitors to the stand will have the opportunity to see up close:

Baxi’s high-performing, high-temperature Auriga HP+ (R290) Air Source Heat Pump

The BESA 2023 v3 accredited, best-performing AquaHeat Heat Interface Unit range

The company’s flagship hybrid-ready Quinta Ace boiler series – now available with aluminium and stainless-steel heat exchanger options for even greater design flexibility

The new Baxi CHVAC controller for cascade configuration including hybrid installations.

The Baxi team is looking forward to discussing the complete engineered solutions the company provides, backed with strong technical support from pre-contract design services through to commissioning and servicing. There will also be the opportunity to find out more about Baxi’s CIBSE-approved series of CPD courses, designed to support professionals in maintaining and improving competence and expertise.

Baxi’s Director of External Affairs & Policy Jeff House and Head of Technical Solutions Andy Green will be among the experts offering actionable insights into decarbonisation at a series of panel sessions at the show.

The first, Decarbonising Heat in Schools: Challenges and Opportunities will take place at 2:45pm on 19 November at the Climate Solutions Theatre, where the pair will be joined by Oakes Energy Services MD Nik Smith and Jim Kirby, Energy Consultant at The Priory Federation of Academies Trust. The panel will discuss existing barriers hampering progress in decarbonising UK schools, as revealed by a recent Baxi survey, and draw on experience and insight to suggest solutions and best practice approaches to accelerate uptake of heat pump deployment.

For the second session, Andy Green will be joined by David Coulter, Certified Passivhaus Designer at BakerHicks to reflect on the importance of the hot water design strategy in low energy designs. The role of point of use water heaters in meeting Passivhaus principles will use the design for Scotland’s first Passivhaus-accredited primary school, which uses Baxi’s Heatrae Sadia point of use water heaters, as a case study for achieving best practice energy performance. This session will take place at 11:25am on 20 November at the CIBSE Build2Perform Synergy Theatre.

Shane Suter, Commercial Business Director at Baxi, will join the Construction Inclusion Coalition (CIC) led panel Why Inclusion Matters: Building a Better Future in Construction at 4:20pm on 19 November in the CIBSE Influence Theatre. Baxi is one of the founding members of the CIC, and Shane is passionate about driving sustainability and decarbonisation while championing inclusive leadership and greater diversity within the industry.

Shane said: “It’s well established that a shift towards low carbon heating solutions like air source heat pumps and heat networks will be essential to keep the UK on track with 2050 net zero. Yet the reality is that commercial buildings are currently not being retrofitted at the pace or scale necessary to meet our critical milestones.

“ElementalLONDON will bring together like-minded industry professionals under one roof to share successful techniques and come up with achievable strategies to the heat decarbonisation challenge. That’s what makes the show such an important event and why we at Baxi are so proud to be this year’s headline sponsor. We’re looking forward to showcasing our range of low carbon heating and hot water solutions, as well as to lively debates on our stand and at our panel discussions. We can’t wait to network and talk net zero!”

Further information on Baxi’s range of commercial hot water and heating solutions is available at https://www.baxi.co.uk/commercial.

