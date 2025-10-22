Alumno unveil Hollis Wharf, a landmark student residence on Bath’s River Avon and the company’s 21st PBSA development

Hollis Wharf, a landmark new mixed-use student accommodation development on the banks of the River Avon in Bath, has officially completed.

Located within walking distance of the city centre, Bath’s UNESCO World Heritage sites, and Bath Spa University, the development delivers 120 high-quality studios and cluster bedrooms, alongside a vibrant mix of shared amenities and a ground-floor commercial space.

Developed by Alumno, constructed by RED Construction Group’s Southwest team, and funded by Heitman, Hollis Wharf has been carefully designed by architects AWW to complement Bath’s rich architectural heritage and sit sensitively alongside adjacent Grade II listed buildings.

The Deputy Mayor of Bath, Councillor Ian Halsall, attended the launch event, where he presented prizes to the student photographers and enjoyed a tour of the new and exciting residence.

The five-storey building offers a diverse range of accommodation options, including en-suite cluster rooms and self-contained studios, as well as study, play, and social spaces. A standout feature is the expansive roof terrace, providing panoramic views over Bath’s historic skyline.

The ground and mezzanine levels will be occupied by local charity Mercy in Action, which has been based on the site for many years. The purpose-built storage and distribution centre will enable the charity to continue and expand its vital work within the community, linking the development’s future with its past.

In keeping with Alumno’s commitment to celebrating culture and creativity, Hollis Wharf showcases the work of local artists. The atrium features a striking ceramic sculpture by Bath-based artist Patricia Volk, inspired by the city’s historic textile and dyeing industries. Alongside it, a wall-based map of the River Avon illustrates the river’s role in Bath’s 18th-century industrial growth, creating a narrative bridge between heritage and contemporary design.

Following Alumno’s tradition across its projects, Hollis Wharf played host to a student photography exhibition that provided a platform for talented students to showcase their work and engage with the wider community, highlighting creativity and local culture. Youth Connect South West, providing a range of services for young people aged 11–25 in the Bath and North East Somerset area were the charity for the event.

From left: David Campbell, CEO Alumno, Ron Plunz, Alumno, Councillor Ian Halsall – Deputy Mayor of Bath, James Devey, RED, Richard Jordan of Bath Spa University. (picture Neale Else)

David Campbell, Managing Director of Alumno, said:

“This project has been a true collaboration between our team, architects, contractors, and local stakeholders. We are delighted to see Hollis Wharf brought to life and look forward to welcoming students into this exceptional new residence.”

James Devey, Division Director at RED Construction South West, added: “We are proud to have played a vital role in delivering a sustainable, mixed-use community with such a rich heritage for the students of Bath. The trust that Alumno put in our team to complete work on Hollis Wharf is testament to our reputation within the region.”

The planning application received support from both the University of Bath and Bath Spa University, who highlighted the importance of purpose-built student accommodation in helping to ease pressure on the city’s housing market.

Ben Dale photograph of riverside Hollis Wharf building

