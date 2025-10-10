Bargate Celebrates ‘Development of the Year’ Win for Heritage Place

Hampshire-headquartered Bargate has been crowned winner of Premier Guarantee’s 2025 ‘Development of the Year’ for its landmark Heritage Place scheme at North Stoneham Park, Eastleigh.

The award for 151+ Units recognises Heritage Place, a £97m neighbourhood of 322 homes set within a historic 120-acre former deer park, as the standout development in its category, ahead of entries from some of the UK’s largest national housebuilders. Radio and TV broadcaster Colin Murray presented the award at the Nobu Hotel in London.



The Premier Guarantee Excellence Awards recognise excellence in building high-quality homes, raising and celebrating standards of construction across the industry. The annual awards showcase the very best housebuilders, developments, construction practices and workmanship across the UK.

Mark White, Managing Director at Bargate and Chair of the Future Homes Hub’s SME Liaison Group, said: “To be recognised with Premier Guarantee’s Development of the Year award for a second time is an incredible achievement for Bargate and a real credit to our team. Having previously won this award for our Rivercross scheme in Warsash, to now secure it again for Heritage Place underlines the consistency of our approach and the quality we strive for across every single project.



“Heritage Place is the culmination of years of meticulous planning and design, where every detail has been carefully considered. This award reinforces our commitment to creating not just houses, but lasting communities of real character and quality.”

Heritage Place forms the final phase of the North Stoneham Park regeneration, completing a 1,000-home masterplan that has transformed this historic setting into a thriving modern community. Bargate’s scheme delivers a mix of three-, four- and five-bedroom family homes alongside 124 affordable properties for the not-for-profit provider of affordable homes, VIVID, ensuring a balance of quality and accessibility.

North Stoneham Park is rich in community assets, including a new primary school, landscaped open green spaces, a large play area, a network of footpaths and cycleways and community facilities. A self-contained community, the site is surrounded by parkland yet also within minutes of road, rail and air travel, with Southampton Airport and Parkway Station both within walking distance.







Each home at Heritage Place is finished to Bargate’s renowned specification, with bespoke kitchens featuring integrated Neff appliances, Porcelanosa tiles in bathrooms, and thoughtful layouts designed around modern family living. Two showhomes, professionally styled by locally renowned home, living and garden centre The Garden Society, are open for viewings.



This latest success builds on Bargate’s strong track record. In 2025, the company received both the Outstanding Achievement Award for Customer Satisfaction and a Gold Award from In-House Research. Bargate also won Developer of the Year in the Premier Guarantee Awards 2023, and Development of the Year for its Rivercross scheme in Warsash the same year – demonstrating Bargate’s position as one of the UK’s leading SME housebuilders with quality and customer confidence at the heart of its success.

For more information, visit www.bargatehomes.co.uk or call 02380 601489 to book a viewing.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals