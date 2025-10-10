Hampshire Trust Bank appoints Mathura Paramjorthy as Head of Portfolio Management

Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB) has appointed Mathura Paramjorthy as Head of Portfolio Management in its Specialist Mortgages and Bridging division. She will report to Alex Upton, Managing Director, Specialist Mortgages and Bridging Finance.

Mathura was most recently Chief Operating Officer at Bridge Invest, having previously held the same role at TAB. She began her career as a Partner at Philip Ross Solicitors, specialising in residential property, before moving into senior operational roles. Her experience spans more than 20 years across law, lending and operations, with a strong track record of managing complex portfolios.

The appointment comes at a time when brokers are placing increasingly large and complex cases. HTB’s portfolio management team is responsible for overseeing facilities once they complete, ensuring they continue to perform as structured. The function provides brokers and their clients with continuity and a clear point of support throughout the term, maintaining the structures agreed at the outset and resolving any issues that arise.

Mathura Paramjorthy, Head of Portfolio Management, Specialist Mortgages and Bridging Finance at HTB, said:

“Joining HTB was an easy decision for me because of the way the bank works with brokers. My career has taken me from property law into operational leadership, and that mix has shown me how important it is to combine strong processes with clear communication. Brokers want to know that once a deal completes their clients will be supported throughout the term, and that is what portfolio management delivers. I am looking forward to working with the team to build on HTB’s reputation for consistency and long-term support.”

Alex Upton, Managing Director, Specialist Mortgages and Bridging Finance at HTB, added:

“Portfolio management is where we make sure the structures agreed on day one continue to work for clients through to repayment. It is a part of the process brokers may not always see immediately, but it underpins every facility. As the size and complexity of cases grow, that oversight becomes even more important. Mathura’s background as a property lawyer, together with her operational and lending experience, brings exactly the perspective we need across both our Specialist Mortgages and Bridging books. I am very pleased to welcome her to HTB.”

