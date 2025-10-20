Birmingham’s £2.5bn Ladywood Regeneration Moves Forward with Public Consultation

Birmingham’s ambitious plans to transform the Ladywood Estate are gathering pace, as Birmingham City Council and Berkeley St Joseph launch public consultations on the £2.5 billion regeneration scheme.

The project, led by St Joseph Homes — Berkeley Group’s West Midlands subsidiary — aims to deliver up to 12,000 new homes over the next two decades. The figure marks a significant increase from the original proposal of 7,000 homes, reflecting the scale of ambition behind one of Europe’s largest urban regeneration programmes.

A development agreement between the council and Berkeley St Joseph was finalised earlier this year, following the company’s appointment as preferred bidder in June 2023. Although construction is not expected to begin until at least 2028, consultation work within the community is already shaping the evolving masterplan.

At least 20% of the new homes will be designated as affordable, with the number of existing council homes maintained — all of which will either be renewed or replaced. An independent resident steering group has been established to ensure the community’s voice remains central to the project, supported by a new resident and community charter designed to provide reassurance and transparency throughout the process.

Berkeley Group executive chair Rob Perrins described the scheme as a landmark opportunity for Birmingham, saying: “This project is an incredible opportunity to transform living standards for the Ladywood community while delivering much-needed new homes, jobs and growth in the heart of Birmingham.

“This is one of Europe’s single biggest urban regeneration sites with the potential to deliver 10% of the city’s entire housing need up to 2044. Berkeley St Joseph is working in partnership with Birmingham City Council and the West Midlands Combined Authority to secure the vital central government support we need to kickstart delivery.”

Birmingham City Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for economy and skills, Sharon Thompson, said the regeneration would be transformative for the area: “The community in Ladywood have been very clear about the need for increased help and support, and I am pleased to see the progress being made to provide this. The investment set to be made into Ladywood will be transformational for the area and will provide the city with much-needed new, safer, warmer, more sustainable homes.

“It is truly a once-in-a-generation opportunity to make the Ladywood Estate a better place to live with improved facilities, transport links, walking routes, and green spaces. Ladywood represents a bold vision for Birmingham’s future. This partnership is not just about building homes—it’s about building opportunity, community, and prosperity for generations to come.”

West Midlands mayor Richard Parker echoed this sentiment, adding: “The regeneration of Ladywood means thousands of extra homes for local people at a time when our region, like many others, is facing an acute housing shortage. But it will also see existing council homes brought up to modern standards. That means safe homes that will be cheaper to heat and improve the quality of life of families who live in them.

“Giving people in the West Midlands a secure, warm and affordable home is a key priority for me and it’s through major investments like this one, working closely with our partners and involving the residents themselves, that we will fix this housing crisis and improve thousands more lives.”

With public consultation now underway, the Ladywood regeneration is moving from vision to reality — a long-term investment that promises to reshape Birmingham’s skyline and create a thriving, sustainable community at the city’s heart.

