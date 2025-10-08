Caddick completes University of Cumbria’s new Barrow island campus

Caddick Construction has reached completion of a new campus for the University of Cumbria in Barrow, forming part of the university’s investment in engineering, advanced manufacturing and health.

The dockside campus, which spans 2.6 hectares, has a unique design inspired by Barrow’s maritime heritage and includes accessible and flexible teaching spaces, offices and catering facilities.

Now launched, hosting higher education provisions from the Institute of Engineering, Computing and Advanced Manufacturing, and the Institute of Health, the striking new development includes exhibition and meeting spaces and specialised workshops.

Designed with sustainable measures incorporated, the campus includes features to optimise natural light, solar panels to power mechanical services, a cloud BMS system and an air source heat pump to eliminate the need for gas.

The new building, which has been designed to resemble a submarine surfacing from water, includes a bespoke rain screen cladding system and curved roofline with glazing, all of which have achieved a U value of 0.15W/m2k.

Throughout construction, Caddick also created £1.8m of social value for the community by partnering with a range of organisations and charities. This included support for a school reading programme led by Hello Future, as well as donations made to the Furness Homeless charity, which is dedicated to providing wrap-around support for adults facing homelessness

Dave Saville, Regional Managing Director of Caddick Construction North West, commented: “We’re proud to have delivered this landmark project, which sets a new benchmark in educational design and demonstrates the power of construction when it’s rooted in community impact. Beyond the campus itself, we’re especially proud of the social value created by the team in Barrow, which has ensured the benefits of this project extend well beyond its walls.”

University of Cumbria’s Deputy Vice Chancellor, Professor Brian Webster-Henderson OBE, said: “The opening of our Barrow campus marks a transformative moment for both the University of Cumbria and the town itself. It is the result of nearly a decade of collaboration, vision, and belief in Barrow’s potential. This development directly supports our T2030 strategy, focusing on place, people, and partnership, by expanding access to higher education, nurturing local talent, and strengthening ties with industry and community. Barrow is now a university town, and that unlocks new possibilities for regional growth, national resilience, and lifelong opportunity.”

The University of Cumbria adds to a growing portfolio of education projects being delivered by Caddick across the North West, including the newly completed 24,000 sq. ft expansion of Loreto College in Hulme.

