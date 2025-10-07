School embraces innovative energy solutions in leading rebuild scheme

Sustainable energy solutions are being integrated into the fabric of a school being rebuilt under a flagship government project.

Architectural consultant Pick Everard has designed Penwortham Girls’ School to be net zero carbon in operation, meaning any carbon generated through its day-to-day running will be offset. This will be achieved through a combination of renewable energy technologies, design strategies to maximise the use of natural light and shade, and an enhanced building fabric to reduce energy consumption.

The Lancashire high school was included in round three of the Department for Education’s £1 billion School Rebuilding Programme and work has now started on the three-storey, 800-place state-of-the-art learning centre. The existing school, which dates back to the 1950s, will remain in operation while the development takes place.

The transformative project includes a new sports hall, six science laboratories featuring cutting-edge facilities, a drama studio and large library. Support for students with social, emotional and mental health needs will also be strengthened.

Joe West, architecture associate at Pick Everard, said: “Rather than relying on conventional systems, the building will utilise more environmentally efficient solutions for energy generation and storage, such as solar panels, heat pumps, and passive ventilation.

“The considered design manages thermal gain and daylighting, balancing the benefits of natural light and heating sources with strategies for visual comfort and healthy room temperatures.

“Penwortham Girls’ School wanted a nurturing environment for 11 to 16-year-olds that promotes learning as well as personal growth and development. Working with main contractor Bowmer + Kirkland, as well as our delivery partners, we have created a high-performance building with fresh and inviting surroundings to encourage productivity. We have also designed indoor and outdoor spaces with flexibility in mind, enabling out-of-hours use, improved connections to the natural environment and inclusive learning experiences.”

Paul Skyes, Bowmer + Kirkland Regional Director said: “We are delighted to have been appointed as the construction partner for Penwortham Girls’ High School and are incredibly proud to be working on a project that has sustainability at the core of its design and delivery. We look forward to providing the school and local community with state-of-the-art facilities whilst being part of something that makes a lasting difference.”

Active travel is also being promoted with the creation of 30 cycle parking and storage spaces, as well as safe and convenient school pick up and drop off points.

The 71,000 sq ft new school building is due to be completed by winter 2026, with the final handover of the site expected to take place the following summer. The programme of works has been designed to minimise disruption to students and staff.

Dijon Marples-Wall, senior carbon consultant at Pick Everard, said: “Technology is improving, this is what is going to make Net Zero achievable. We need finance to enable it, education in how to use it and benefit from it, unlocking the data we need to evidence the achievement.

“Net zero is being realised, thanks to design features built into construction projects like the new Penwortham Girls’ School.”

