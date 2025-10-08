Concorde cradle cleared: strip-out sets the stage for YTL Arena Bristol

The transformation of the historic Brabazon Hangars at Filton Airfield has taken a major step forward, with demolition contractor John F Hunt completing the strip-out to unlock full construction of the 20,000-capacity YTL Arena.

At the heart of the scheme, the central hangar has been pared back to its original 1940s steel frame, revealing the building’s vast proportions. The iconic Esavian sliding hangar doors have been removed, opening sightlines straight through the structure that once witnessed the birth of Concorde.

Enabling works are now under way to remove seven major structural trusses along with the existing roof. This will clear the volume for the new seating bowl, the core of the venue’s live events offer. Surrounding outer buildings have already been demolished, making room for the next phase of development, including a new bridge that will connect the arena complex to the wider Brabazon new town.

Main contractor YTL Construction UK, incorporated in 2023 as a subsidiary of YTL Land & Property, is leading delivery. Chief executive John Thompson, who joined in November 2024 after 17 years with Wessex Water, said: “Demolishing parts of the hangar has been a delicate operation, as we know how important it is to preserve its structure both for its legacy as the birthplace of Concorde and its bright new future. The project team and I are delighted to be delivering this exciting new venue, which promises to put Bristol on the world stage.”

The works at Filton, in north Bristol, mark the shift from heritage-sensitive demolition to major build. With the shell now exposed and approaches cleared, the programme will pivot to heavy construction, façade interventions and fit-out to create a contemporary arena within an historic envelope. The YTL Arena is expected to open in 2028, anchoring the wider Brabazon regeneration and adding a flagship cultural destination to the city’s skyline.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals