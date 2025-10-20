“Connected Realities”: 2026 Edition of Workspace Design Show in London Reveals Bold Theme Exploring the Fusion of Physical and Digital Workplaces

The future of work isn’t physical versus digital. It’s both, beautifully and intelligently intertwined. That’s the driving force behind Connected Realities, the newly announced theme for Workspace Design Show, taking place 25–26 February at the Business Design Centre, London.

This edition invites exhibitors and visitors alike to explore how hybrid models, immersive technologies, and smart environments are reshaping the workplace, not just as spaces we use, but as environments we feel, engage with and belong to.

“We’re moving beyond furniture and floorplans. Today’s most successful workplaces behave almost like living organisms, responsive, sensory, and human,” says Esha Bark-Jones, Event Director for Workspace Design Show. “Connected Realities is a celebration of that evolution, the moment where physical design and digital intelligence finally operate in harmony.”

Rather than treating the theme as a backdrop, Workspace Design Show is turning it into a full-scale design challenge, asking exhibitors to interpret Connected Realities through the way they build and behave within their stands. Whether through AR-enabled product demos, blended material palettes, live data walls or wellbeing-driven sensory environments, the show floor is set to become a living exhibition of this reality’s workplace behaviour.

A few of the leading brands already confirmed to participate include König + Neurath, Sedus, Bisley, Pedrali, Interface, Kvadrat, and Forbo, each set to showcase not just products, but perspectives on how connection between people, space and technology can elevate performance, culture and everyday joy at work.

We are also working closely with our design partners Gensler, Peldon Rose, MCM Architecture, M Moser Associates and Area to bring this theme to life.

Adding to the excitement, the inaugural Workspace Design Awards will take place live at the show on 25 February 2026, celebrating completed workplace projects from around the world. The Workspace Design Awards are assessed by senior occupiers, developers and workplace transformation leaders, meaning entries are evaluated from the perspective of the people who actually live with the results.

Entry is free and open to architects, interior designers, design consultancies, fit-out companies, occupiers, developers and workplace strategists for projects completed between 1 January 2023 – 30 October 2025. Full details at workspaceshow.co.uk/awards

Workspace Design Show is inviting the industry not just to attend but to participate in a collective showcase of how work can evolve when physical and digital no longer compete but collaborate.

Key Dates

Workspace Design Show London: 25–26 February 2026

Workspace Design Awards Ceremony & Show Party: 25 February 2026

Awards Entry Deadline: 31 October 2025

