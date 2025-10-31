FDM by UAP Ltd named Training Company of the Year for second consecutive year

Fire Door Maintenance (FDM) by UAP Ltd has once again been named Training Company of the Year at the 2025 National Fenestration Awards, recognising its continued leadership in raising competence and accountability across the fire door industry.

This consecutive win marks another milestone for FDM, which has redefined fire door training since launching in 2024 as the UK’s first hands-on, practical training centre dedicated solely to fire door education.

Over the past 18 months, more than 1,200 professionals – from architects and installers to Responsible Persons and landlords – have completed FDM’s GQA-accredited courses. Each programme combines practical experience with rigorous assessment to embed life-saving competence at every stage of the fire door lifecycle.

In 2025, FDM also hosted a national industry roundtable on fire door competence, joined by leading figures including Dame Judith Hackitt, whose endorsement recognised FDM as “an exemplar of good practice” in the built environment. Insights from this event directly informed FDM’s report, Raising Standards in the Fire Door Industry, shaping its roadmap for continued impact across the sector.

Looking ahead, FDM is expanding its national footprint. In partnership with the Fire Protection Association (FPA), it will open a second state-of-the-art training centre in Oxford in January 2026, further strengthening the availability of specialist fire safety education across the UK.

Nicola John, Managing Director at FDM by UAP Ltd, said: “To be named Training Company of the Year for the second year running is an incredible honour, and a reflection of how far the industry has come in recognising the value of competence and practical training. Our mission has always been to drive change through education, and we’re proud to be leading that shift. But this is only the beginning. We’re committed to building a safer, more competent future, one fire door, one learner, and one project at a time.”

