Firethorn breaks ground at Stratford PBSA site with McAleer & Rushe

Real estate investor, developer and asset manager, Firethorn, has broken ground at its purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) site, Poland House in Stratford, East London, with McAleer & Rushe appointed to deliver the £50m contract.

The development will create 284 high-quality student beds, 35% of which will be affordable accommodation, and is the first contract Firethorn has awarded to McAleer & Rushe.

Poland House residents will benefit from generous amenities, including spacious common rooms, study areas and an on-site gym. A dedicated community space for local residents will also be delivered as part of the project.

The site will be developed to a target BREEAM “Excellent” rating, in line with Firethorn’s strong commitment to delivering sustainable, best-in-class assets.

Situated on Stratford High Street, Poland House provides convenient access to Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, Stratford High Street DLR Station and Stratford Station, and is within a 15-minute walking distance of both UCL East and University Arts London.

Paul Martin, Head of Development at Firethorn, commented:

“Poland House is the third student development in our expanding Living portfolio, as we continue to strengthen our presence in prime university cities across the UK.

“With excellent connectivity, in an area of continued investment and regeneration, this project reflects our continued commitment to providing high-quality, sustainable accommodation that enhances the student experience.

“McAleer & Rushe has a proven history of completing best-in-class PBSA assets and we look forward to working closely with the team to develop the site at pace.”

Mark Diamond, Senior Director at McAleer & Rushe, said:

“We are delighted to cut the first sod together with Firethorn on Poland House, marking a significant milestone in the delivery of this exciting new student development in Stratford.

“Reflecting our shared commitment to building vibrant, well-designed spaces that stand the test of time, this development will be a valuable addition to the local community, with which we will actively engage throughout construction to make a positive and lasting contribution.

“With our experienced team and trusted supply chain, we look forward to delivering high-quality, sustainable accommodation for East London’s thriving student community.”

The project is due for completion ahead of the 2028/9 academic year.

Poland House forms part of Firethorn’s growing Living portfolio, which includes PBSA developments in Hackney Wick, Stratford, and Leith Walk in Edinburgh, and the office-to-residential conversion of One Bessborough Gardens in central London.

Firethorn recently acquired 5 Lloyd’s Avenue in the City of London, with plans to convert the office building into a high-density hotel with modern public amenities. Work is also well underway at the 138-bedroom site in Sackville Place in Dublin, which will sleep up to 716 guests

For more information, visit www.firethorntrust.com

