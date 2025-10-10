FMB Calls for Action on Construction Mental Health on World Mental Health Day

As World Mental Health Day today (10/10/25) highlights the importance of wellbeing across all workplaces, the Federation of Master Builders (FMB) is urging builders to make mental health a top priority.

With construction workers continuing to face suicide rates three to four times the national average, the FMB is campaigning for cultural change where open conversations and support become embedded in everyday work life.

Long hours, a lack of job security, physical demands and a culture that has been historically less familiar with the idea of asking for help. As charity partners with the Lighthouse Charity, the FMB is reminding builders that they and their families can access their vital support services.

This includes a confidential 24/7 helpline (0345 605 1956), counselling, emergency financial aid, and tailored wellbeing resources designed for the pressures of the construction sector.

Brian Berry, FMB Chief Executive, said:

“Mental Health in the construction sector is a topic that needs to be discussed much more within industry and beyond. The construction sector is built on teamwork and trust, and these values must extend to how we handle mental health.

World Mental Health Day is a reminder that too many builders are still facing these challenges – caused by tough, physically demanding working conditions alone.

Every small building business has a duty to prioritise mental wellbeing. It’s only through leadership, open discussion and action that we can create a safer, healthier construction sector – that encourages those who need help, to ask for it.”

The FMB has partnered with the Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB) for a podcast episode dedicated to the issue of mental health. It features the FMB’s award-winning member Dorian Bowen, alongside the FMB’s CEO Brian Berry.

The episode discusses findings from the CIOB’ Understanding Mental Health in the Built Environment 2025 report and offers practical advice for builders and business owners across the UK.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals