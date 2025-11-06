British Safety Council responds to Keep Britain Working report

Commenting on the publication of the Keep Britain Working report yesterday, Peter McGettrick, Chairman of British Safety Council, said:

“We welcome the Keep Britain Working report and its clear call for joined-up, systemic action to tackle the growing challenge of health-related economic inactivity.

“For too long, issues linking long-term health conditions, disabilities and economic inactivity have been treated in isolation, when in fact they are deeply connected. The proposed ‘Healthy Working Lifecycle’ offers a practical roadmap to help employers of all sizes build healthier, more inclusive and more productive workplaces.

“We particularly support the emphasis on prevention, early intervention and shared responsibility between government, employers and individuals. These principles align strongly with our own mission to create safer, healthier working lives for everyone, and health, safety and wellbeing professionals are a vital part of the solution.

“Challenges do remain in terms of turning the report’s recommendations into a reality, which will require commitment, collaboration and sustained investment. It rightly highlights the fit note, statutory sick pay, and wider government support as key areas of focus. Proposals for a single data and intelligence body and new standards are welcome, and the prize is worth it: a thriving workforce, reduced pressure on our health system, and a stronger economy built on wellbeing at work.”

