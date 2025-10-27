Hall for all: Balfour Beatty breaks ground on Edinburgh’s new Dunard Centre

Edinburgh’s first purpose-built concert hall in more than a century is moving from drawings to delivery, with Balfour Beatty appointed on a £162m contract to build the 1,000-seat Dunard Centre behind St Andrew Square. Main construction begins in the coming weeks, with completion expected in 2029 and a workforce peaking at around 200.

Commissioned by the charity Impact Scotland, the venue has been designed by David Chipperfield Architects with Reiach & Hall Architects, and world-leading acousticians Nagata Associates. It will be the UK’s first concert venue to feature Nagata’s acoustic design, pairing musical precision with a contemporary civic presence.

The five-storey steel-framed building will be wrapped in a façade of pre-cast concrete panels. Inside, bespoke solid oak panelling will tune the main hall’s acoustics, while a complex in-situ concrete double basement provides back-of-house facilities, including changing rooms and storage. A café, bar and flexible multipurpose spaces broaden the offer, creating a cultural hub that can host everything from orchestral performances to workshops and community events.

Balfour Beatty comes to site after an 18-month early contractor involvement phase, working alongside Impact Scotland and the design and engineering team to refine the methodology, sequencing and buildability for a tightly constrained city-centre plot. The contractor will deploy 4D planning to coordinate logistics, reduce disruption around St Andrew Square and protect the programme’s critical path.

Nick Rowan, managing director of Balfour Beatty’s regional business in Scotland, said: “We are proud to be entrusted with delivering what will become a nationally significant cultural venue in the heart of Edinburgh and have worked meticulously to plan every stage of this complex build, from construction logistics in a tightly constrained site, to the precision needed to achieve world-class acoustic performance. Our focus now is on safe, efficient and high-quality delivery, working closely with our local supply chain while creating meaningful jobs, apprenticeships and skills opportunities throughout the programme.”

The Dunard Centre is supported through the Edinburgh & South East Scotland City Region Deal, with £10m each from the Scottish and UK governments and £5m from the City of Edinburgh Council. Impact Scotland has also raised more than £100m from private philanthropy, a record for a cultural capital project in Scotland.

“Ambitious projects like this really do only come about once in a century,” said Ronnie Bowie, chair of Impact Scotland. “Signing this contract with Balfour Beatty is another celebratory step towards making our vision a reality… a ‘Hall for All’ that offers something for everyone.”

Logistics will be an issue for the city centre site behind St Andrew Square

