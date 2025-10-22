Helical Reports Strong Progress Across Development Pipeline Amid Strengthening Market Conditions

Helical plc has reported a period of significant progress across its development portfolio, with several landmark London projects advancing towards completion and strong market trends supporting its investment strategy. The company issued its latest trading update for the period from 1 April to 16 October 2025, ahead of its half-year results due on 26 November.

Chief executive Matthew Bonning-Snook said the past six months had been defined by “significant activity” across Helical’s development pipeline, with construction well underway on three major office projects — 100 New Bridge Street, Brettenham House, and 10 King William Street — all scheduled for delivery in 2026.

Helical is also making headway on future schemes, including enabling works at Paddington ahead of the formal site acquisition in January 2026 and further design development at Southwark, where a purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) project is planned. Terms have been agreed with Places for London to forward fund the PBSA element and with the London Borough of Southwark for the acquisition of the affordable housing block, with legal completion expected in the coming weeks.

The company remains confident in the outlook for the London office market. With 465,000 sq ft of new, best-in-class office space due to complete in 2026, Helical expects strong occupational demand and limited supply to drive rental growth in prime central locations. Bonning-Snook added that improving investor sentiment towards the sector and renewed global capital interest should translate into higher transaction volumes, creating further opportunities to deliver shareholder value.

Among Helical’s key developments, 100 New Bridge Street has reached a major milestone, with all external structural works now complete. The 194,500 sq ft redevelopment will serve as the new headquarters for State Street Corporation, with handover scheduled for April 2026. The £333 million forward sale (Helical share: £166.5 million) will conclude upon completion.

At Brettenham House on London’s South Bank, the comprehensive refurbishment of the 128,000 sq ft landmark building is progressing well, with completion expected in summer 2026. The design introduces dual feature receptions, contemporary workspaces, and sweeping river views, blending modern functionality with historical architecture.

Construction is also advancing rapidly at 10 King William Street, located above the new Bank station entrance. The eight-storey, 141,000 sq ft scheme is targeting completion in December 2026 and has already attracted encouraging pre-let interest from occupiers seeking high-quality, sustainable space in core City locations.

Preparatory works are underway at Paddington, where Keltbray has begun enabling activity ahead of Mace’s appointment as main contractor. The 235,000 sq ft office development is targeting completion in the third quarter of 2028.

Sustainability continues to sit at the heart of Helical’s strategy. The company retained its EPRA Gold status and achieved strong GRESB ratings, scoring 88/100 for standing investments and 94/100 for developments. It also secured BREEAM Outstanding design stage certifications for both 10 King William Street and Brettenham House, alongside WELL pre-certification and NABERS Design for Performance accreditation.

Helical said these achievements underscore its commitment to delivering highly sustainable, best-in-class developments that combine design excellence with long-term environmental performance.

