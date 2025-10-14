Injecta Fire Barrier providing innovative fire safety improvements to high-rise in Southampton

Leading installer of passive fire barriers, Injecta Fire Barrier, have announced an ongoing remediation project for a 13-storey building in Southampton.

Using the patented Injectaclad system, Injecta Fire Barrier are installing regulatory compliant cavity barriers between the horizontal and vertical cavities that divide the structure, providing maximum fire protection for the building’s occupants.

In addition to meeting the latest building regulations detailed in the Fire Safety Act (2021) and Building Safety Act (2022), the installation by Injecta Fire Barrier will ensure the external façade and cladding can remain intact.

“Our team is now installing the life-saving Injectaclad system at a Southampton high-rise, protecting occupants from the ground up to the 13th floor from the spread of fire. By avoiding major structural renovations, the project will provide benefits of significantly reducing both the project costs, installation time and physical impact, meaning anyone inside will remain undisturbed and the building can keep its original brick façade” says Shaun Tasker, Managing Director at Injecta Fire Barrier.

Injectaclad is a regulatory compliant fire-retardant sealant that can be seamlessly inserted into a building’s vertical or horizontal cavities.

As an intumescent material, it reacts to heat by expanding to approximately 20 times its volume, filling any gaps and slowing the spread of flames and smoke.

With its simple installation process, cavity fire barriers like Injectaclad are offering property owners a less disruptive and more cost-effective solution to fire safety in high-rise structures.

“Gaining access via cherry pickers and scissor lifts, we’re able to seamlessly remove sections of brickwork at a height, maintaining the highest standards of safety throughout. Once complete, the team will restore the exterior back to its original condition, delivering 50 years of passive fire protection” adds Shaun.

Injecta Fire Barrier are the UK’s first independent approved installer of the patented Injectaclad system.

With years of experience in passive fire protection, the company are helping property managers and building owners protect their structures, meet safety regulations and avoid costly and intrusive renovations associated from traditional fire safety remediation.

“The Southampton project demonstrates how we can provide robust, compliant solutions for high-rise buildings across the UK – all without compromising their appearance! We’re looking forward to seeing the installation completed soon, helping occupants enjoy peace of mind and a sound night’s sleep” concludes Shaun.

More information about Injecta Fire Barrier can be found at: https://injectafirebarrier.com/

