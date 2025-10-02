Edinburgh commits £61m to high-rise fire safety upgrade

The City of Edinburgh Council has awarded a £61m contract to Harmony Fire to deliver a major programme of fire safety improvements across 30 multi-storey residential buildings in the city centre.

Procured via the Prosper Passive Fire Safety Framework, the scheme is among the UK’s largest internal fire safety upgrade programmes of its kind. It forms a key part of the council’s strategy to futureproof its residential estate and enhance protection for thousands of residents.

Harmony Fire’s scope covers upgrades to entrance, communal and ancillary doorways, alongside enhanced fire stopping, mechanical services upgrades and compartmentation measures. The package builds on the firm’s existing work with the council, which includes installing 60-minute compliant (FD60) fire-rated door sets across a range of multi-storey blocks.

Amos Thomas, pre-construction director at Harmony Fire, said the council’s decision to use the Prosper framework has enabled early contractor engagement and efficient procurement, “setting the conditions for best value and project success from the outset”.

For the construction supply chain, the programme is expected to generate steady work across multiple trades, from certified fire door and doorset installation to passive fire protection, MEP adjustments and resident liaison. With a clear emphasis on compliant products, tested systems and robust record-keeping, the contract also underlines the sector’s shift towards third-party accreditation and whole-building fire strategy.

By fast-tracking this investment, Edinburgh aims to raise the standard of compartmentation and means of escape across its high-rise stock, improving life safety while extending the service life of core building fabric.

