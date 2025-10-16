ISO 45001 safety accreditation strengthens E.ON’s commitment to safety and quality

E.ON’s Green Funding Solutions team (GFS) has been awarded the prestigious ISO 45001 accreditation, the global benchmark for workplace health and safety. The achievement highlights E.ON’s unwavering commitment to protecting its people, customers, and communities while delivering high-quality, reliable energy solutions that help make energy more affordable for everyone.

ISO 45001, developed by independent international standards committees, sets the highest standard for occupational health and safety. In securing the accreditation, GFS passed the rigorous audit with flying colours and was also recognised as an industry leader in process safety excellence.

Since 2020, E.ON’s GFS team has installed more than 28,000 energy efficiency measures such as solar panels, heat pumps and insulation; improving more than 19,000 homes nationwide through partnerships with local authorities and housing associations – from the Isle of Wight to Northumberland.

As part of the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund Wave 2 programme, GFS was responsible for installing almost half (49%) of all UK solar panels in 2023-24, helping to reduce energy bills and carbon emissions for thousands of households.

“Making affordable, sustainable energy accessible to everyone is our priority – and a significant part of that is health and safety of our installations, along with offering customers the highest quality,” said Jamie Brookes, Director of Green Funding Solutions at E.ON.

“This accreditation reflects the strength of our processes and systems, our relentless focus on safety, and our level of experience in making homes more comfortable and cheaper to run. We’re proud our customers trust us to deliver dependable, high-quality energy efficiency upgrades for their homes. Making affordable sustainable energy accessible to everyone is our priority at E.ON.”

This milestone further cements E.ON’s role as a pioneer in improving energy efficiency in homes across the country. Working with local authorities, housing associations and government bodies, GFS delivers large-scale domestic programmes that create warmer, more comfortable homes which are cheaper to run and better for the environment.

