Tillbridge greenlight: government approves 3,000-acre solar scheme in Lincolnshire

The government has granted a Development Consent Order for the Tillbridge Solar Project, paving the way for one of the UK’s largest ground-mounted solar farms on 3,000 acres (1,214 hectares) of farmland near Glentworth, north-west Lincolnshire.

Brought forward by Tillbridge Solar Limited, a joint venture between Tribus Clean Energy and Canada’s Recurrent Energy, the scheme qualifies as a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project. It will comprise extensive solar arrays with associated battery storage, grid connection works and supporting infrastructure for construction, operation and decommissioning. While the anticipated generating capacity is stated as in excess of 50MW, the site’s scale positions it among the country’s most substantial solar developments.

Following acceptance for examination in May 2024, the Planning Inspectorate took representations from local communities, consultees and interested parties before making recommendations to the Secretary of State on 14 July 2025. Consent has now been issued by the Department for Energy Security & Net Zero.

Supporters say the project will help shield bill-payers from volatile gas prices and advance the UK’s energy security and net-zero pathway. Energy minister Michael Shanks said: “Families across Lincolnshire and the rest of the country have seen their energy bills go through the roof as a result of our exposure to volatile gas prices. Solar is one of the cheapest and quickest power sources we can build, it is crucial in our mission to make Britain a clean energy superpower – giving us energy security, good jobs and growth across the country.”

Keith McKinney, general manager UK & Ireland at Recurrent Energy, added: “Tillbridge is one of the most significant solar projects planned for the UK to date and we’re thrilled to see the ambition behind it backed by the government today with their decision to award consent. Through our plans, we’ll not only deliver clean energy for hundreds of thousands of homes, but develop the project in a way that gives back to the environment around it, and supports the local communities it is rooted in.”

The decision has, however, reignited debate over land use. CPRE chief executive Roger Mortlock criticised the loss of high-quality agricultural land: “The approval of a mega solar farm covering an area of high-quality farmland the size of Heathrow Airport highlights a deeply concerning trend: industrialising the countryside with ground-mounted solar while too many rooftops remain unused.” He pointed to CPRE research suggesting rooftop and car-park installations could deliver a large share of national solar targets without sacrificing productive landscapes.

Next steps will focus on grid connection agreements, detailed design, habitat and landscape mitigation, and a construction phasing plan. The developers say advanced factory and site controls for the battery and electrical systems will support safety, quality and commissioning, while commitments on biodiversity and community benefit funds are expected to be clarified as the project moves towards delivery.

For local authorities, landowners and contractors, the Tillbridge approval underscores two parallel realities: the rapid scaling of renewables to cut carbon and costs, and the growing imperative to balance energy generation with food production, biodiversity and community consent.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals