Manchester City Council: Council releases further land to deliver hundreds more social and affordable homes

A report going to the Council’s executive next week (Weds 15 October) details the next phase in an ongoing collaboration with the Manchester Housing Providers Partnership (MHPP) to deliver genuinely affordable housing across the city.

More than 700 new homes will be built using Council-owned land in the coming years, continuing a proven approach to deliver new affordable housing to meet demand – helping to meet and surpass the 10year Housing Strategy target to build at least 10,000 social, council and genuinely affordable homes across the city up to 2032, including 3,000 in the city centre.

Working with the MHPP, the Council is able to invest unused, surplus parcels of land to make sure the right mix of homes are being built to meet demand in a particular area.

In the last three years, Registered Providers and Housing Associations that are part of the MHPP delivered around 90% of the affordable homes completed across the city with a remit to deliver homes as affordable as possible to Manchester people – with the majority capped at social rent or the Manchester Living Rent.

More than 1,750 affordable homes have been completed in Manchester since the housing strategy was adopted in 2022 – alongside a strong pipeline with 1,500 affordable homes under construction, and a further 2,250 affordable homes with planning approval.

Key sites as part of this phase of the MHPP partnership includes:

Broadmoss, Charlestown by Legal and General – 271 homes social rent and shared ownership

Viadux 2, Deansgate by Salboy – A 133 social rent apartment towerthat helps react to the evolving city centre housing market, providing more options for Manchester people to live centrally

Alexandra Road, Moss Side by Legal and General – 64 homes and apartments capped at the Manchester Living Rent, helping to meet major demand in this area.

Gransmoor Avenue, Openshaw by Southway and JMM – 51 social rent homes helping to meet demand in an area where right to buy purchases are contributing to limited access to Council housing

Former Levenshulme Baths by Legal and General – 34 apartments that will be capped at the Manchester Living Rent, bringing back into use a long-term disused site

Project 500 phase 2 – the next 160 homes across 12 sites in north and east Manchester in partnership with a Great Places, MSV and Onward, which will exceed the original 500 home target of this initiative.

The executive committee will also hear a report around future investment in Gorton Town Centre where a further 400 homes will be built by Clarion.

Leader of the Council Bev Craig, said:

“We are delivering on our commitment made through our housing strategy to vastly increase the number of affordable homes – including significant numbers of social housing – being built in Manchester.

“We are seeing more affordable homes being built on Council land than at any point since 2015 and this has been made possible through the strong partnership we have with the city housing providers, who are helping us not only deliver affordable homes Manchester needs at pace – but we are exceeding our targets.

“Providing council-owned land to create opportunities for new home building is a proven approach and this next phase is a continuation of a strong track record of delivering homes for our residents.

“Through this latest programme of developments, including an ambitious pipeline of social rent homes in Gorton, we have unlocked more than 1,000 affordable homes this month alone.”

