Nick Hutchinson named one of the UK’s Top 50 Most Ambitious Business Leaders for 2025

Nick Hutchinson, Founder and Managing Partner of Glider, has been recognised as one of The LDC Top 50 Most Ambitious Business Leaders for 2025.

The Top 50 was created by LDC, the private equity investor that is part of Lloyds Banking Group, in partnership with The Times. Now in its eighth year, the programme celebrates the drive and ambition of Britain’s best and brightest entrepreneurs.

This year’s programme received almost 700 nominations, highlighting exceptional individuals who are building successful, growing medium-sized businesses across the UK. The leaders featured in The LDC Top 50 for 2025 are making a powerful impact by creating jobs, driving innovation, supporting sustainability and strengthening communities.

Founded by Nick in 2016, Glider is redefining how information is managed across the built environment. With a proven track record in some of the UK’s most complex estates, the company supports asset owners and operators in achieving compliance and optimising building performance. Its software platform consolidates and structures asset information to deliver the insights needed for smarter decisions, assured compliance and more sustainable operations.

Nick was named One to Watch in 2023’s LDC programme. Reflecting on this year’s recognition, Nick said: “I am incredibly proud to be recognised alongside such inspiring business leaders. This achievement reflects the dedication of the entire Glider team, whose innovation and commitment continue to drive our mission to transform how building information is managed across the lifecycle of the built environment. As buildings become smarter and more connected, our work has never been more relevant and we are excited to continue leading that change. It’s been a journey full of lessons, challenges and proud moments – and this is one of them. Thank you to LDC, The Times and everyone who’s supported us along the way.”

John Garner, Managing Partner at LDC, added: “In the eight years since we launched The LDC Top 50 we have had the honour of meeting some exceptional business leaders. This year’s cohort has shown drive and ambition in their growth journeys, proven remarkable resilience, and together they are making a real difference to their employees, the communities they work in and society at large. I would like to congratulate them on everything they have achieved so far. Their success stories are only just beginning, and we are excited to see where their journey takes them next.”

Read more about The LDC Top 50 Most Ambitious Business Leaders for 2025 here: LDC Top 50 Most Ambitious Business Leaders 2025 | LDC Private Equity

