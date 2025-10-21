‘Procurement with purpose: Supporting landlords to act on Awaab’s Law’ – Procure Plus

By Matt Jarratt, Operations Lead at Procure Plus

This October, damp and mould will be impossible to ignore. Damp and Mould Action and Awareness Week (20–26 October 2025) falls just days before Awaab’s Law comes into force on 27 October – a law that sets strict deadlines for tackling damp and mould and puts real weight behind the call for change.

Change is underway. Across the sector, we’re seeing landlords take a more proactive approach to damp and mould, establishing specialised teams that respond quickly, carry out in-depth surveys, and put long-term solutions in place.

New tools, from targeted treatments to safe monitoring methods, mean residents and operatives aren’t exposed to risk while larger works are planned. Crucially, these teams are trained to go beyond quick fixes, tackling the root causes and securing lasting improvements.

At the same time, landlords are increasingly leaning on specialist contractors for more complex works, especially where enhanced ventilation is needed.

Through Procure Plus, we’ve already procured around £20 million of works in this area, with contractors working hand-in-hand with ventilation suppliers to design solutions that actually last.

An increased focus on tackling damp and mould has also seen Procure Plus facilitate 6,603 ventilation measures and commission 32,470 stock condition surveys in the last year – giving landlords detailed insight into their housing portfolios.

This demand is creating jobs and upskilling opportunities for people previously distant from the labour market.

Every framework we deliver is designed to maximise social value – from helping people into work and addressing skills shortages, to improving systems and supply chains so clients get the best results from every pound they spend. This is procurement with purpose.

The conversation is also shifting to what happens after the repair. More landlords are building in return visits to check if treatment has worked, while others are installing sensors that monitor conditions in real time. That means no more waiting for a problem to return before taking action – landlords can see what’s happening in homes as it happens.

The message from Awaab’s Law is clear: act fast, act responsibly, and put tenant safety first. Landlords are listening, and that’s positive.

The challenge now is making these proactive approaches business as usual – with the skilled workforce, the right tools, and the frameworks in place to deliver safely, efficiently, and sustainably.

