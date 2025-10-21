Rental reform set to intensify property management pressures, as call-out volumes surge across UK

Data reveals regional hotspots for reactive maintenance amid growing demand ahead of the Renters’ Rights Bill becoming law

With the Renters’ Rights Bill now nearing Royal Assent and a sweeping set of changes poised to reshape the private rental sector, new data from Adiuvo, the UK’s leading provider of 24/7 property management support, highlights a significant rise in reactive maintenance call-outs across key regions. The trend underscores how managing agents and landlords are already under intensifying pressure, even before the most disruptive reforms come into effect.

The analysis, based on almost 60,000 annual property management call-outs recorded across the UK*, highlights that East London (E) accounts for the single largest share of call-out activity at 6.9% of the national total, with South West London (SW) close behind at 6.6%.

Regional cities such as Manchester (M) at 5.2% and Birmingham (B) at 4.8% also represent significant volumes, followed by South East London (SE) at 4.7%.

This pattern reflects not only the density and scale of the private rented sector in these locations, but also the complexity and urgency of property issues managed by agents operating in urban centres.

Significant growth in key regional hotspots

While London continues to see the largest volumes of maintenance callouts overall, some of the fastest-growing areas for property management call-outs are outside the capital.

Adiuvo’s data shows that among postcodes that had at least 100 call outs in 2024, Truro (TR) recorded the largest annual increase, rising by 77.5% between 2023 and 2024.

Worcester (WR) recorded a 64.1% increase in call-out volumes, while Bath (BA) saw a 51.1% annual rise.

The Cardiff (CF) postcode area followed closely, with a 50% increase in activity, while Swindon (SN) experienced a 49.8% rise, and Gloucester (GL) recorded a 49.6% jump.

Regulatory change set to accelerate pressures further

As the rental market expands and decentralises, these mounting maintenance demands are likely to be further compounded by incoming regulation. The Renters’ Rights Bill, which includes the abolition of Section 21 ‘no fault’ evictions, may prompt a wave of landlords seeking to regain possession of their properties ahead of the legislation taking full effect. Many are also likely to face growing obligations to improve the standard and energy efficiency of older homes under the Bill.

This combination of pre-emptive landlord action, housing stock upgrades and an evolving compliance landscape could significantly increase the operational burden on property managers and their support partners, especially in regions already showing rapid growth in call-out activity.

Colin Stokes, Founder and MD of Adiuvo, commented:

“While London remains the volume leader, our data shows that pressure on property management teams is now rising fastest outside the capital – in places like Worcester, Bath and Cardiff – driven by higher tenancy turnover, ageing housing stock and rental market growth.

That pressure is only set to intensify. With the Renters’ Rights Bill approaching Royal Assent, we expect further disruption as landlords look to act before key changes take effect. This could include attempts to reclaim properties before the Section 21 ban, or the need to carry out major works to meet energy efficiency or safety requirements.

For managing agents and landlords alike, this means greater urgency, higher workloads and the need for trusted, round-the-clock support. The days of reactive maintenance being a purely urban or London-centric issue are gone, this is now a nationwide challenge.”

