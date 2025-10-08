Savills strengthens property management team with appointment of new director Terri Mattison

Savills has strengthened its property management team with the appointment of Terri Mattison, who joins as a director at the firm’s Finsbury Circus office in the City of London.

Terri has a wealth of experience in UK real estate, specialising in facilities management. She joins from Knight Frank where she held the position of regional head of facilities management for Yorkshire and the Northeast, as well as national head of shopping centres. Prior to this, Terri spent seven years at CBRE where she was national head of facilities management operations.

At Savills, Terri will hold the position of demised services retail director, which will see her launch and grow the retail demised services offering across the national shopping centre portfolio. A key focus is to expand the service offering to retailers directly and integrate alongside the retail operations team within property management. Alongside this, Terri will focus on engaging with centre management teams to identify opportunities for business growth within Savills.

Terri Mattison

Terri Mattison, Director, Savills Retail Demised Services, comments: “I am excited to join Savills, especially given that this is a very interesting time for retail with the continued growth of technological innovations within the sector. I am looking forward to working with the rest of the facilities management team and Savills strong existing network of experts to grow this capability.”

Jordan Newall, Director, Savills Facilities Management, adds: “We are very pleased to welcome Terri to Savills. Her appointment highlights the strategic growth of our facilities management team, and with her depth of knowledge of the industry, along with her extensive experience in the retail sector, we look forward to seeing Terri play an instrumental role in growing the Retail Demised Services offering across the national shopping centre portfolio at Savills.”

