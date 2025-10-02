Strettons Sells 7-Acre Site in Romford

Former ice rink site has been cleared and will become a major residential led scheme of nearly 1000 homes, complete with associated amenities.

Strettons and Vandermolen Real Estate are pleased to announce the sale of Rom Valley Gardens, a significant seven-acre site in Romford, Essex, for an undisclosed price. Previously the home of the Romford Ice Arena, planning permission has been granted for the site to become a new mixed-use residential led scheme, bringing much needed new homes and associated amenities to Romford.

Acting jointly with Vandermolen RE, Strettons’ Agency team advised Strettons Receivers on the sale of the site to an undisclosed buyer.

Rom Valley Gardens has a hybrid planning consent for a phased scheme of up to 972 dwellings, alongside a new medical centre, retail, café and resident amenities. The masterplan envisages seven blocks ranging from 2 to 12 storeys, providing flexibility across tenures and the scale to create a new community in central Romford.

Aasia Pathan, Agency & Development Land Director at Strettons, said:

“Rom Valley Gardens is a strategically significant site for Romford, with the capacity to deliver hundreds of much-needed homes as well as vital community facilities. With the Elizabeth Line just minutes away and planning consent already secured, it is well placed to transform this part of the town. We saw strong interest in the site and secured an unconditional exchange quickly, which reflects both the strength of the opportunity and the capability of the purchaser to move the project forward at pace.”

Chris Rook, Land Director at Vandermolen RE said: “It’s fantastic to have secured another successful sale on behalf of Strettons Receivers. Rom Valley Gardens represents an exceptional opportunity to unlock over 970 much-needed homes in the heart of Romford. We’re proud to have been involved in re-energising this important strategic site.”

Located on Rom Valley Way in the London Borough of Havering, the site is just 0.6 miles from Romford Station, offering fast Elizabeth Line services into central London. It also benefits from close proximity to Romford town centre’s retail and leisure offer, as well as excellent road and bus connections via the A12 and M25.

Strettons’ Development Land Agency team acted jointly with Vandermolen RE. The transaction was completed on behalf of the Fixed Charge Receivers, Charles Kornbluth and Benjamin Tobin of Strettons.

Charles Kornbluth said: “Well done to Strettons and Vandermolen RE agency teams, and thanks to Simmons & Simmons for their expert legal advice. I look forward to seeing the completed scheme which will greatly enhance the area.” Strettons are regeneration specialists, working on behalf of landowners and developers to realise the value of their assets. Their multidisciplinary in-house teams advise across all stages of development, from site sale and planning through to disposal of completed schemes.

