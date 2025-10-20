Surveying Sector Faces Critical Skills Gap but Shows Optimism for a Digital Future

A new report from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) has revealed that the surveying profession is grappling with significant and widening skills shortages, particularly within the construction sector.

According to the survey, around 90% of professionals believe their area of work is being affected by a lack of appropriately skilled colleagues. Nearly one-third describe the shortfall as ‘critical’, warning that it is already hindering project delivery and productivity. A further two-thirds view the shortage as ‘moderate’ but caution that it could escalate without urgent action.

The most acute challenges were reported in building surveying and quantity surveying, with respondents pointing to an ageing workforce and high retirement rates as major contributing factors. Many noted that new entrants are not joining the profession quickly enough to replace those leaving.

More than half of surveyors said that workforce shortages are reducing capacity and output, while two-fifths reported rising costs and over a quarter observed a slowdown in innovation across the built environment.

Despite these pressures, the survey highlights growing optimism around technological transformation. Around 60% of respondents expressed positive views on the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) to improve efficiency. Concerns about job security or being displaced by technology were minimal, particularly among younger professionals — two-thirds of surveyors aged 17 to 34 said they were confident about the industry’s digital future.

A separate RICS report on AI in construction recently found that while enthusiasm is high, actual adoption of AI tools remains relatively low. Nonetheless, survey respondents were united in calling for greater digitalisation and identifying advanced digital skills, data analytics and big data management as key priorities for future training. Decarbonisation and financial management also featured prominently on the list of essential capabilities for the years ahead.

When asked how to close the skills gap, surveyors proposed a mix of practical and strategic solutions, including:

• expanding apprenticeships and work-based learning opportunities

• promoting surveying careers more effectively

• upskilling existing professionals

• fostering stronger collaboration between academia and industry.

RICS acting president Nick Maclean said: “The results speak for themselves – there is an enormous demand for surveyors, and the profession is swiftly advancing with the pace of technological change. These are immense opportunities for both a new generation of surveyors and for existing professionals to upskill across the exciting landscape of technological change.

“Closing the skills gap is a crucial part of delivering the 1.5 million new homes target, as well as the essential infrastructure improvements that the government has committed to in its ten-year strategy. RICS continues to listen and act on the advice of its members, leading the profession into the future.”

