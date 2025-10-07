United Infrastructure awarded Building a Safer Future Champion status

United Infrastructure, a leading provider of solutions for the UK’s critical infrastructure, has been officially awarded Building a Safer Future (BSF) Champion status, recognising its outstanding commitment to safety leadership and culture across the built environment.

Following the successful completion of both Stage 1 (Leadership and Culture)and Stage 2 (Corroborating Elements) of the BSF Champion assessment, United Infrastructure has demonstrated sustained excellence in safety performance and a proactive approach to embedding best practices across all of its operations.

Operating across the utility infrastructure and social infrastructure sectors, United Infrastructure’s achievement sets a powerful benchmark for the wider industry. The BSF Champion process allows organisations to measure themselves against sector-leading practices, identify areas for improvement, and implement plans to advance leadership and culture in relation to building safety.

Sean Luchmun, Chief SHEQ and People Officer at United Infrastructure, said:

“We are delighted to achieve BSF Champion status. This award demonstrates our sustained commitment to building safely and the highest standards of safety leadership behaviours and culture. I would like to extend my thanks to Building a Safer Future for their partnership and to every United Infrastructure employee for their support in achieving this award.”

Steve Elliot, Non-Executive Chair of Building a Safer Future, commented:

“I am delighted to confirm United Infrastructure as our latest BSF Champion. Since receiving Stage 1 certification in December 2024, the business has made exceptional progress. This reflects a deep commitment to safety leadership and culture, alongside sustained excellence in performance across all areas. Congratulations to United Infrastructure on achieving BSF Champion status.”

