Vistry selected for Preston scheme with Community Gateway Association

Vistry, the UK’s leading provider of mixed-tenure homes, has been selected as the preferred bidder to deliver a significant new residential development in Preston, following a competitive tender win for a mixed-tenure scheme with Community Gateway Association (CGA) – Preston’s largest social housing landlord.

The £28 million contract will mark the first collaboration between Vistry and CGA and will see the delivery of 126 homes in the first phase of this wider scheme. The development will offer a mix of tenures, supporting CGA’s commitment to providing a wider choice of good quality and affordable homes for the local community.

Work is scheduled to begin on site in 2026, with Vistry bringing its proven expertise in delivering large-scale residential projects to the partnership.

Zac Worthington, Managing Director of Vistry Merseyside & Cheshire West, said:

“We’re delighted Community Gateway Association has chosen to work with us for the first time on this exciting new scheme in Preston. Working together we can deliver a significant number of homes for local people in a range of housing choices.”

Stephen Galbraith, Head of Development and Regeneration at Community Gateway said:

“We’re pleased to be partnering with Vistry on this development, which will bring much-needed, high-quality homes to Preston. This partnership reflects our corporate priority of offering a wider choice of affordable housing and supporting our ongoing commitment to meet local housing needs.”

