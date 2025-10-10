Catesby Estates completes sale of 25 acre site in Essex village to Dandara Homes

The sale follows Catesby Estates successfully overturning a refused planning application in 2024

Catesby Estates, a leading strategic land promoter, has completed the land sale of a 25 acre site in Latchingdon, Essex, to housebuilder Dandara Homes.

The land, which is a dedicated greenfield site, has planning permission for 160 new homes, 50% of which will be affordable. The plans also include a designated plot for a children’s nursery, comprising a 300 sqm building with outside play space and on-site parking.

More than 40% of the 25 acre site will be retained and transformed into a new community park. This green space will include a new children’s play area, community allotments and integrated walking and cycling routes.

The site also makes provision for a 100 sqm office hub, designed to support residents working from home, local entrepreneurs and start-ups.

Planning was achieved on this site in 2024 after Catesby Estate’s team successfully appealed Maldon District Council planning committee’s decision to refuse the scheme in 2023, despite a recommendation for approval by the Planning Officer.

The refusal was overturned last year, with the Inspector’s report supporting Catesby Estates’ evidence of a significant shortfall of new housing delivery in Maldon.

David Harper, Senior Area Land Director at Catesby Estates, comments: “The completion of this land sale to Dandara Homes will not only accelerate the delivery of much-needed new homes but it will also bring significant community benefits to the area, including a nursery, office hub, and dedicated play areas.

“We’re proud that our team was able to demonstrate the demand for these new homes and facilities to the council on behalf of the landowner, and overturn a previously unsuccessful planning application. We look forward to seeing the team at Dandara Homes transform this land for the benefit of its future residents and surrounding community.”

John Baines, Land Director at Dandara Homes, adds: “Dandara are really pleased to have completed the purchase of this site in Latchingdon and look forward to delivering a high-quality development that will make a real contribution to the local community. The mix of new homes, green spaces, and facilities such as the nursery and office hub will help create a vibrant and sustainable place to live.”

David Brooks and Tom Bloomfield from Brooks Leney acted on behalf of the landowners.

The price was not disclosed.

