Warehousing and logistics sector urged to take control of energy costs with solar PV

Green energy experts have launched a new guide for the sector showing how solar PV can cut costs, support electrification and strengthen sustainability

As rising energy costs combine with growing demand from automation and fleet electrification, UK warehousing and logistics operators are under pressure to accelerate investment in solar PV.

This is according to a new guide from nationwide renewable energy installers, Geo Green Power, which outlines how warehouses, distribution centres, and last-mile hubs can respond, utilising rooftop and ground-mounted solar PV to reduce costs, lower emissions, and build resilience in carbon-conscious supply chains.

In its research for its guide, ‘Power to Deliver’, the firm has found that the warehousing and logistics sector is one of the UK’s biggest consumers of electricity, with cold storage, automation and always-on operations among the biggest drivers of demand. Rapid electrification has also been found to be adding further pressure to the sector, particularly as the number of electric vans and trucks on UK roads has seen an annual increase of almost a third.

Against this backdrop, the guide aims to help warehousing and logistics businesses understand the commercial, operational and environmental benefits of solar PV and take practical, informed steps towards reducing costs, gaining greater resilience and cutting carbon emissions.

The guide also explores real-world examples of businesses already benefiting from solar PV, including Revis Transport, which worked with Geo Green Power to install a 500kWp solar system on its premises. Generating more than 372,000kWh of electricity annually, Revis has reduced the carbon impact of its transport operations while improving energy cost control.

James Cunningham, Managing Director at Geo Green Power, said: “With grid constraints increasing and electricity prices among the highest in Europe, solar PV is now the logical next step for logistics operators. It’s about more than just saving money; it’s about enabling automation and electrification without energy becoming a strategic risk.”

‘Power to Deliver’also examines funding routes, from self-funded systems with payback in four years to Power Purchase Agreements that require no upfront capital.

The guide is now available for download at: https://www.geogreenpower.com/solar-guide-for-commercial-sectors/

