Work starts on new £16m, 59,500 sq ft Grade A urban logistics development in Clayton, East Manchester

Developer Chancerygate has started work on the construction of a new 59,500 sq ft Grade A urban logistics development in Clayton, East Manchester which could create up to 60 jobs.

Called Eastside, the scheme will comprise nine units ranging from 4,315 sq ft to 14,300 sq ft and has a project gross development value of around £16m

The site, formerly Walkers of Manchester’s printing facility, is located on Crabtree Lane in Clayton under three miles east of Manchester city centre and two miles west of junction 23 of the M60 motorway.

Eastside sits near to the Eastlands Regeneration Area centred around Manchester City Football Club’s Etihad campus and the recently launched £365m Co-op Live entertainment venue.

Neighbouring occupiers in the retail scheme fronting Ashton New Road include Aldi, Subway and Greggs.

Construction work has started on the 2.3-acre site and is due to be completed by June 2026

All units at the development will benefit from electric vehicle charging points, air sourced heat pumps, low air permeability design and solar cells on their roofs which provide green energy on an affordable basis to occupiers.

In addition, the units will be constructed from high-performance insulated cladding and roof materials to reduce CO2 emissions. The scheme is targeting an EPC A and BREEAM Very good rating.

Chancerygate’s senior development director, Chris Brown, who is based in the company’s Warrington office, said: “Our Eastside development will help satisfy the acute shortage of Grade A industrial and logistics accommodation for SMEs serving the East Manchester catchment and uniquely offers occupiers the opportunity to buy their own unit.

“The scheme’s proximity to infrastructure links and population hubs, as well as its strong ESG credentials, make it attractive to prospective occupiers in a wide range of sectors.

“There has already been strong early interest in the space at the development and we now look forward to delivering this prime industrial site which will become a long-term economic asset for the locality.”

Founded in 1995, Chancerygate is the UK’s largest urban logistics property developer and investment manager and the only one operating nationwide.

In the UK, Chancerygate currently has around 1.56m sq ft of urban logistics space under construction or ready for development across 12 sites ranging from Manchester to Croydon.

Agents for Eastside at JLL and Colliers CRE.

