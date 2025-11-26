70% Carbon Literacy training discount for CITB members

Members can enjoy discount until March 2026
Members of the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) across the UK can become Carbon Literate thanks to a 70% discount.
Environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful is offering its accredited training for the construction sector at a discounted price until the end of the 2025/26 financial year.
Spaces are available on pre-organised dates, or there is an option for organisations to commission a full cohort of exclusive training.
Keep Scotland Beautiful’s Carbon Literacy training for the Construction Sector will help upskill businesses, organisations and people involved with the sector, so they have the knowledge required to successfully respond to the climate emergency and help move towards net zero.
The training was developed in collaboration with constructor-sector professionals, and it is fully accredited by the Carbon Literacy Project.
Brian Rae, Operations Manager, Environment and Place Services at Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “We first offered this sector-based training back in 2021 after collaborating and delivering the course to some of the industry’s most respected names.
“In the years since we have improved and refreshed our module to make it relevant to the challenges and opportunities the construction industry is currently facing.
“This discounted price is a fantastic opportunity for people in the sector – at any level – to understand how the sector is impacted by climate change and how tackling emissions can lead to more efficient and cost-effective operations.”
To book spaces on training dates below, please contact your regional Customer Engagement Advisor at CITB. You can find this information on the CITB website here.
- 20 & 27 January 2026 (14:00-16:30)
- 19 & 26 February 2026 (14:00-16:30)
To commission a full cohort (or cohorts) of the training, exclusively for your organisation, please email climate@keepscotlandbeautiful.org using CITB discount as the subject line, and supply us with dates that could work for your organisation.
Keep Scotland Beautiful is the official partner in Scotland for the award-winning Carbon Literacy Project, the only Carbon Literate Training Organisation in Scotland, and the only Scottish organisation to have attained Platinum Carbon Literate Organisation status. The charity has trained more than 6,000 people to be Carbon Literate. Learn more at https://www.keepscotlandbeautiful.org/our-training/
