Anglesey chosen for UK’s first small modular reactors

Wylfa on the Isle of Anglesey in North Wales has been selected as the site for the UK’s first small modular reactor (SMR) nuclear power station.

The government has confirmed that publicly owned Great British Energy-Nuclear will develop three SMR units at Wylfa, with Rolls-Royce named as the preferred technology supplier, subject to final contract agreements.

Great British Energy-Nuclear is expected to begin activity on site in 2026. While the initial development is for three reactors, the site has the potential capacity for up to eight SMR units in total. The ambition is for Wylfa’s small modular reactors to begin supplying electricity to the grid from the mid-2030s.

The £2.5bn scheme is projected to support up to 3,000 skilled jobs at peak construction, providing a significant boost to the local economy.

Prime minister Keir Starmer said that the project marks a turning point for both Anglesey and the UK’s nuclear sector, noting that the country had once been a global leader in nuclear power but had suffered from “years of neglect and inertia”. He added that the government is cutting red tape, reforming planning rules and backing growth to deliver the first SMR in North Wales.

Simon Bowen, chair of Great British Energy-Nuclear, said the Wylfa project would establish the foundation for a fleet-based approach to nuclear development in the UK, enhancing energy security while driving long-term investment into the surrounding area.

Chris Cholerton, chief executive of Rolls-Royce SMR, described Wylfa as the starting point for the company’s UK fleet programme. He said the scheme represents the first step in a 100-year commitment to clean energy, innovation and partnership with the local community. Cholerton added that the SMRs would be delivered using a high degree of modularisation and factory-built components, reducing disruption for local residents during construction.

The decision has, however, disappointed the US government, which had hoped to see Westinghouse selected to deliver a larger-scale nuclear reactor at Wylfa.

Warren Stephens, US ambassador to the UK, said the United States was “extremely disappointed” by the move, arguing that alternative options could provide clean, safe energy at the site more quickly and at lower cost. He suggested there remained “a different path” for large-scale nuclear projects and stressed that high energy costs could hinder the UK’s ability to act as a strong ally to the United States.

