Bellrock wins prestigious IWFM Award for its work with the London Fire Brigade

Bellrock’s team and its data-driven Concerto CAFM solution improves transparency and maintenance response times



Facilities management industry disruptor Bellrock has triumphed in the 2025 IWFM Awards, picking up the IWFM Impact Award for Workplace Experience: Non-office/Corporate Environment, for the deployment of its integrated CAFM (Computer-Aided Facilities Management system), Concerto, with the London Fire Brigade (LFB).

In presenting the award, the judges said: “This entry stood out for its exceptional management of complex FM (Facilities Management) environments, making a tangible difference for the front-line teams.”

When Bellrock began working with the LFB in 2021, their growing property portfolio was becoming increasingly challenging to manage. With a real estate of 102 fire stations and one river station across the capital – 63% of which were over 50 years old – there was a constant and substantial maintenance requirement, alongside friction among service personnel at the way the process was managed by the incumbent operator. Through partnering with Bellrock, LFB stakeholders recognised an opportunity to better maintain their buildings, freeing up their time to focus on the job in hand – saving lives.



Bellrock deployed its data-driven CAFM system, Concerto, across the LFB estate, and embedded a dedicated Bellrock team within LFB’s own team to ensure the system would align with operational realities. The solution includes a web portal where all LFB employees can request new work, track the progress of ongoing jobs, flag any issues with suppliers working on projects, and access a 24/7 helpline. The portal also includes video and user guides, and a roadmap showing how smart technologies can be used to manage buildings more efficiently, and support carbon reduction goals.

The solution has been constantly developed and iterated since it was first deployed. Recent enhancements include Escalation Tags to enable personnel to see which jobs need to be escalated; Tiles, which enables jobs in any defined category such as “Urgent” or “Attended but incomplete” to be grouped in one view; and Customised Dashboards, which enable personnel to create their own views of ongoing projects.



The portal has created transparency between LFB employees and FM operations. It has also improved customer satisfaction, and reduced administrative overheads and a reliance on phone and email to raise and track issues.



As one LFB Borough Commander puts it: “Historically, most of the gripes from staff were about property problems and the systems we had in place to send up faults. The portal has put an end to all this. Officers can track and trace jobs and see exactly what’s happening. It’s cut down massively on repetitive work and frustration for station-based staff.”

Between 1st April 2021, when Concerto was deployed, and 1st March 2025, LFB employees have raised 207,044 Planned Preventative Maintenance (PPM) requests, as well as 47,270 reactive work orders. They have also reviewed 11,345 quotes, and raised 2,576 recalls. In that time, the platform has delivered £1.6m in savings on approved quotes, and the pass rate for PPM Certificates on initial submission has risen from 70% to 92%.

Claire Page, Head of Property at LFB, and her team, have demonstrated the successful initiative to multiple other fire services and agencies across the country, including Essex, Kent, County Durham and Darlington fire services and the Ministry of Defence.



“This award is testimony to the efficiencies and improvements that Concerto brings to the FM arena,” said Mark Tyson, Managing Director of Bellrock’s Intelligent Asset Care division. “London Fire Brigade employees can now see for themselves how their buildings are functioning, track the progress of repairs and other projects, and easily raise new tickets when they come across a problem that needs addressing. The feedback we have had suggests this has had a positive effect on morale across the service, freeing firefighters up to do what they do best, which is to save lives.”

