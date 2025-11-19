Blenheim Palace unveils major ‘Blueprints of Power’ exhibition marking 300-year anniversary of its architect Sir John Vanbrugh

In 2026, dare to think bigger just like the dramatist turned architect did, as Blenheim Palace announces an all-new immersive visual experience for visitors. The Blueprints of Power exhibition will run from 14th February until 10th April next year, marking the tercentenary of the death of Sir John Vanbrugh (1664–1726).

The significant new experience will shine a light on Sir John Vanbrugh’s brilliant mind, his rivalries and ambitions and take visitors on an interactive journey from his early life and theatrics as playwright all the way to his high-stakes partnership with Sarah Churchill, first Duchess of Marlborough. Blueprints of Power will combine immersive visual experiences with rare archival material, recognisable outfits and costumes and the dramatic stories behind them. Visitors will be able to step back in time and discover how this flamboyant architect’s ties to high society helped define an age.

From a building site in the early 1700s to Britain’s Greatest Palace as we know it today, the tailor-made exhibition will span the Palace encompassing the Great Hall, China Anteroom, Dining Room, Drawing Rooms, State Rooms, Saloon and more, right up to the rooftop.

Often described as ‘The Rockstar of English Baroque’, Vanbrugh was one of the most prominent architects of his time and is celebrated for his design of Blenheim Palace and his many other achievements including his work as a dramatist and political activist.

Blueprints of Power forms part of the national celebration coordinated by the Georgian Group that will take place in 2026, his tercentenary year. This national collaboration benefits from a £193,000 grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund, with additional support from the Paul Mellon Centre for Studies in British Art.

Vanbrugh 300 will feature a variety of events, exhibitions and activities at six of the architect’s most significant creations including Blenheim Palace, Castle Howard, Seaton Delaval Hall, Grimsthorpe Castle, Kimbolton Castle and Stowe House.

For more information about the upcoming Blueprints of Power exhibition, visit

www.blenheimpalace.com/whats-on/events/blueprints-of-power.html

