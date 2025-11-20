CBRE and LM6 Jointly Instructed on New Warehouse Scheme at Eurolink 7, St Helens

More than 71,000 sq ft of refurbished industrial space in St Helens due to hit pipeline

Real estate advisor, CBRE has been jointly instructed alongside LM6 on a new warehouse scheme at Eurolink 7 in St Helens. The development by Tandem Investments will deliver 71,000 sq of fully refurbished industrial units with Unit 4 completed and the remaining units due to complete in the New Year.

The former manufacturing facility, located close to J7 of the M62 at St Helens, will be comprehensively refurbished to a high standard to deliver a multi-let industrial site with 6 distinct units ranging from 14,850 sq ft to 37,350 sq ft.

Availability for potential occupiers includes Unit 1, (37,350 sq ft) with up to 9m eaves; Unit 3 (14,850 sq ft) and Unit 4 (19,020 sq ft). Each unit will benefit from large dedicated service yards. In addition, Units 1 and 4 have the potential to be let with an open storage area extending to 0.68 acres.

Tandem has already secured curtain maker and retailer RB Furnishings on the first unit (5) on site, comprising 8,850 sq ft.

Darren Hill, Director, CBRE said:

“Eurolink 7 will provide for some much needed high quality, second hand refurbished industrial/warehouse space in a market where we are seeing extremely constrained supply in the sub 50,000 sq ft bracket. In addition to the quality of the specification, the units will benefit from large dedicated service yards, with the ability to acquire an additional 0.68 acres of external storage if required. This represents a key USP for occupiers and is a major attribute in addition to the strategic location within minutes of Jn 7 of the M62”

CBRE have been appointed jointly alongside Tony O’Keefe at LM6.

