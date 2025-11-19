Stoford appointed as development manager for 200-acre MK East logistics scheme

Berkeley Group has appointed Stoford as development manager to lead the delivery of MK East, a prime logistics development site off Junction 14 of the southern M1 motorway near Milton Keynes.



The indicative masterplan envisages the development of up to c.4 million sq ft of industrial/logistics accommodation on a 200-acre site, with capacity for a wide range of buildings from 40,000 to 1.5 million sq ft. Once complete MK East will support up to 7,150 permanent jobs in the heart of the government’s Oxford-Cambridge Growth Corridor.



Development plots are available for sale, with units offered on flexible leasehold or freehold design-and-build terms, giving occupiers the ability to tailor space to their requirements.



MK East has outline planning consent and is fully serviced with estate roads, drainage, utilities, and 21 MVA of secured power. All buildings are targeted to achieve BREEAM Excellent and EPC A+, and the scheme will feature extensive green and recreational spaces, including walking and cycling paths.



Subject to reserved matters approval, units at MK East are expected to be delivered from Q3 2027 onwards. CBRE has been appointed as marketing agent for the scheme.



Dan Gallagher, Joint Managing Director at Stoford, said: “We are pleased to be working with Berkeley Group to deliver an outstanding logistics development at the heart of the UK’s supply chain network. MK East is a flexible, sustainable development of significant scale, and with planning and infrastructure already in place, we’re already engaging with occupiers to bring forward the first phase of development.”



Stephen Kirwan, Managing Director of St Joseph, part of Berkeley Group, said: “Our shared vision for MK East is to create a sustainable, high-quality employment destination that meets the needs of both local and national businesses, driving long-term economic growth and bringing thousands of jobs to Milton Keynes.”



MK East forms part of Berkeley Group’s wider Milton Keynes East masterplan. The logistic hub is located on the southern boundary of the site, close to the M1, and is a key part of Milton Keynes City Council’s development framework.



The wider masterplan area to the north will be separated from the logistics hub with a landscape buffer. It has outline planning consent for a new neighbourhood of up to 4,600 new homes, 99 hectares of green space and a mix of community facilities.



For more information on MK East logistics, please visit https://mkeast.com/ or contact agents CBRE – Alex Scofield, Olivia Newport and Hannah Metcalfe.



For more information on the wider Milton Keynes East Masterplan, please contact MKE@redwoodcomms.co.uk



Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals