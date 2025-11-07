EDC and Stoford break ground on 390,000 sq ft M&S logistics unit in Bristol

Real estate development and investment firm, Epta Development Corporation (“EDC”), and its development partner, Stoford, have commenced construction of a new Marks & Spencer (“M&S”) logistics facility at Axis Works, Bristol, on behalf of LondonMetric Property (“LondonMetric”).

The 390,000 sq ft high specification warehouse is being forward funded by LondonMetric for £74 million and pre-let to M&S on a 20-year lease, forming part of the retailer’s investment in its food supply chain.

Designed to the highest sustainability standards, the building will target BREEAM Excellent, EPC A, and low-carbon construction, incorporating sustainable features to meet the requirements of all parties involved in the construction.



Winvic has been appointed main contractor and completion of the new unit is scheduled for summer 2026.

Axis Works is a 101-acre site that lies in a strategically important location at Central Park, South Gloucestershire, within the Avonmouth-Severnside Enterprise Area. The scheme has hybrid consent to deliver c.2 million sq ft of new industrial, warehouse and logistics space.



Since acquiring the site in 2020, EDC has overseen extensive pre development works, including asset recovery and demolition of a former pharmaceutical manufacturing facility, site raising, utilities media servicing, and new drainage infrastructure.



Chris Tsakumis, Principal at EDC, said: “Commencement of vertical construction at Axis Works marks a noteworthy milestone for our inaugural investment into the UK. M&S entrusting our team to deliver a critical piece of supply chain infrastructure for the business is equally rewarding, and is further testament to what Avonmouth offers as a strategically placed distribution hub and highly attractive locale for major capital investment. Delivering this building for M&S and LondonMetric, two widely respected and admired British companies, represents a seminal moment for us and our development partner Stoford at Axis Works.”



Dan Gallagher, Joint Managing Director, Stoford, added: “Breaking ground at Axis Works is the result of more than two years of close collaboration with EDC. The project demonstrates confidence in Avonmouth as one of the UK’s most important distribution locations and will provide LondonMetric and M&S with a facility that meets the highest standards of design and sustainability.”

Mark Stirling, Property Director of LondonMetric, commented: “We are delighted that construction has commenced on this high quality logistics warehouse for M&S who remain a key partner across our portfolio. This is one of several developments where we continue to work closely together to help grow their best in class food offering.



“We are also very pleased to be working in partnership with EDC and Stoford to deliver such a high quality development.”



Sarah Stocken, Food Logistics Project Manager at M&S Food, commented: “This distribution centre will play a key role in modernising our supply chain to increase capacity in our network. Not only will it help us deliver for our customers but also provide a brilliant working environment for colleagues when it opens next year. We look forward to seeing work progress onsite, led by EDC and Stoford.”



Councillor Ian Boulton, Co-leader of South Gloucestershire Council, said: “This major investment by M&S, supported by EDC and Stoford, is another clear sign of confidence in South Gloucestershire as a place to do business. Developments like this bring high-quality jobs, boost our local economy, and demonstrate the strength of Avonmouth and Severnside as a key logistics hub for the South West and the UK.”



For more information, please visit https://axis-works.com/ or contact agents Philip Cranstone or Adam McMillan at CBRE, and Russell Crofts or Charles Binks at Knight Frank.



Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals