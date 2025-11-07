Mace appointed to build £85m home for world’s most powerful laser

Mace Construct has signed the main construction contract to deliver the new Vulcan 20-20 building at the Science & Technology Facilities Council’s (STFC) Rutherford Appleton Laboratory on the Harwell Campus in Oxfordshire.

The £85m project will provide the specialist infrastructure required to house and operate the world’s most powerful laser, replacing the existing Vulcan laser, which has supported groundbreaking research in plasma physics and high-energy density science for over four decades.

With enabling works now complete, the scheme moves into its main construction phase. Mace Construct will deliver two seven-metre-tall targeting bunkers, featuring walls and soffits up to two metres thick, constructed using a bespoke radiation-resistant concrete mix. The design will protect against beams a billion times hotter than the brightest sunlight.

The facility has been designed to meet the demanding standards of ultra-high precision environments, incorporating specialist shielding, vibration isolation, and ultra-clean spaces essential for the laser’s performance.

Once operational, the Vulcan 20-20 will house a 20 Petawatt laser system – the equivalent of 200 billion kilowatts – capable of releasing, in a single pulse, enough energy to replicate the extreme conditions found in space. The laser will enable scientists to advance research in clean energy generation through fusion and further explore the fundamental laws of physics.

This appointment continues Mace Construct’s strong track record at the Harwell Campus, following its successful delivery of the Rosalind Franklin Institute, the National Satellite Test Facility, and the Extreme Photonics Applications Centre. The same experienced team of Fairhurst Design Group, Glanville, Hoare Lea, BB7 and RSK will remain involved in the project.

Rob Lemming, managing director for public sector and life sciences at Mace Construct, said:

“Vulcan 20-20 is a landmark project for UK science and presents complex technical challenges, but our team’s experience at Harwell and our track record in delivering high-performance environments means we’re ready to meet them.”

The contract was awarded through the Southern Construction Framework. Construction is expected to complete in 2027, followed by commissioning and scientific operations.

