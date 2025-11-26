ep Group and GridBeyond sign partnership agreement to optimise 50MW battery in North Baddesley

ep Group, a UK energy transition company, and global smart energy company GridBeyond are announcing a partnership agreement to deliver an AI-powered optimisation programme for ep Group’s growing energy storage operations.

The partnership further supports ep Group’s joint venture with Norwegian power systems and battery storage specialist, Pixii AS, launched earlier this year to meet growing demand for optimised distributed energy systems in the UK.

The partnership involves the optimisation of 50MW battery energy storage system (BESS) in North Baddesley, UK and the enrolment in the capacity market.

ep Group’s BESS will benefit from GridBeyond’s Energy Management System and AI-driven optimisation platform, which enables real-time optimisation, design, forecasting and trading, allowing access to new revenue streams in the UK energy market. Accurate energy price forecasting will further allow for strategic charging and discharging that aligns with market dynamics and prolongs the life of batteries.

“Our partnership with GridBeyond advances our mission to accelerate the shift to distributed, decarbonised, and digitised energy systems,” said Leo Bedford, Partner at ep Group. “With this partnership, we’re combining GridBeyond’s leading optimisation capabilities with Pixii’s power conversion technology and ep Group’s delivery expertise to help clients transform energy infrastructure into a strategic, value-generating asset.”

“We are delighted to work together with ep Group to support their growing BESS portfolio,” said Scott Berrie, Director of Origination at GridBeyond. “This partnership demonstrates our commitment to advancing energy storage in the UK and highlights the strength of our AI-driven optimisation capabilities, utilising our market-leading forecasting and asset state-of-health expertise to maximise profits across all markets. Energy storage solutions are essential to enabling the full potential of renewable energy, adding flexibility and reliability across the grid.”



About GridBeyond:

GridBeyond’s vision is to deliver a global zero carbon future. By leveraging AI, we innovate and collaborate with our customers to create optimal value from energy generation, demand and storage to deliver a zero-carbon future. By bridging the gap between distributed energy resources and electricity markets, GridBeyond’s technology means every connected asset – whether utility-scale renewables generation, battery storage, or industrial load – can be utilized to help maximize opportunities and enhance the grid. By intelligently dispatching flexibility into the right market, at the right time, asset owners and energy consumers unlock new revenues and savings, resilience, and management of price volatility, while supporting the transition to a Net Zero future. For more information, visit www.gridbeyond.com.

About ep Group:

ep Group is a specialist energy transition company with operations spanning advisory, sustainable building design, capital investment, and infrastructure delivery. ep Pixii is part of ep Group and is the exclusive distribution partner for Pixii batteries in the UK. For more information, visit www.epgroup.com.

