Root-Power Clears Planning Hurdle for £45m Leicestershire Energy Storage Project

Root-Power has secured planning permission on appeal to deliver a £45m battery energy storage scheme in Leicestershire, paving the way for construction of a major renewable energy facility.

The 100MW battery energy storage system will be built on land beside the River Soar near Kegworth. Once operational, it will store excess electricity generated from low-carbon and renewable sources before releasing it back into the National Grid when demand is high.

The facility will connect directly to existing local grid infrastructure and is expected to support the region’s transition from fossil fuels following the closure of the former Ratcliffe-on-Soar power station.

During the appeal process, Root-Power addressed concerns over flood risk by confirming the site will be constructed above ground level, allowing flood water to pass beneath the facility. The design also includes a sunken flood storage tank to provide additional protection.

Managing director Neil Brooks said the project would deliver long-term benefits for both the local community and the wider energy network. He said the development would help balance electricity supply during periods of peak demand, reduce the risk of outages and support more stable energy prices for nearby homes and businesses.

Brooks also highlighted the company’s commitment to sensitive landscaping and biodiversity improvements, aimed at protecting and enhancing local wildlife while delivering clean, flexible power to the grid over the next 15 to 20 years.

CGI of the planned BESS

