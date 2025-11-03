Gracie Group exchanges on £180m GDV Stanmore Gardens development in North West London

Gracie Group, a luxury London property developer, has exchanged on Stanmore Gardens, a landmark £180 million GDV residential-led development opportunity in Stanmore town centre, north west London. The acquisition, from Notting Hill Genesis, facilitated by real estate advisor CBRE, marks a major addition to the Group’s expanding £550 million London portfolio of residential and mixed-use projects.

Located immediately north of Stanmore Broadway, the 2.58 acre freehold site comprises Anmer Lodger and its ground to the north and Stanmore car park to the south. Identified in the Harrow Local Plan for residential use, the site offers significant potential for a high-quality, design-led town centre scheme.

Planning consent was previously secured for residential and retail uses on the site and positive pre-application discussions with the London Borough of Harrow and Greater London Authority have supported the opportunity for an enhanced mixed-use development.

The site is within a six-minute walk of Stanmore Underground Station (Jubilee Line) providing direct access to Bond Street in 30 minutes and London Bridge in under 40 minutes, with the M1 and M25 also close by.

Stanmore is one of north west London’s most desirable suburbs home to leading schools and surrounded by extensive green space including Stanmore Country Park and Bentley Prior Open Space.

Gennaro D’Alo, Development Director of Gracie Group said: “Stanmore Gardens represents an exceptional opportunity to deliver a transformative residential-led development that will enhance the surrounding area. With our robust land fund and a £550 million portfolio already under management, this acquisition underlines our ambition to invest in places with long-term potential and strong community value.”

Jonathan Allen, Senior Director, CBRE said: “Stanmore Gardens is a significant town centre site with potential for regeneration. Its location, transport connectivity and established planning context make it a prime opportunity for a residential-led scheme of real quality.”

The acquisition follows the launch of the Gracie Group brand earlier this year which unveiled a £550 million portfolio of mixed-use and residential-led projects across London and the South East. The purchase of Stanmore Gardens further demonstrates the Group’s commitment to delivering sustainable, design-focused developments in key growth locations.

For more information about Gracie Group visit https://graciegroup.co.uk/

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals