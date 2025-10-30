Work starts on final phase of £200 million Coventry regeneration project

Work on the sixth and final phase of a transformative regeneration project in the heart of Coventry has begun, creating more than 1,000 new homes for local residents.

Delivered by top 10 housebuilder, Keepmoat, the latest phase at the Spirit Quarters development will create 190 new homes, with 90 designated for affordable housing in partnership with leading housing association, Citizen.

The flagship regeneration project has created more than 1,000 homes to date, with the latest phase taking the total above 1,200 multi-tenure new homes.

Since 2010, the large-scale project has created multiple local jobs and apprenticeship opportunities, supporting the local economy and supply chain whilst bringing lasting change to the community.

Ben Leather, Regional Managing Director at Keepmoat, West Midlands, comments: “At Keepmoat, we’re committed to building communities and transforming lives. Leading this significant transformation, creating much-needed housing for local people and contributing to the city’s housing targets, is a testament to that commitment.

“As we approach the milestone of more than 1,200 homes and near the conclusion of the building work, we are delighted to see the thriving community that has been created and look forward to welcoming the next phase of residents to Spirit Quarters. This ambitious development is also a key example of our robust partnership model, collaborating with Coventry Council, Citizen and Moat House Community Trust to create high-quality, multi-tenure homes in the area.”

Cllr Seyi Agboola, Deputy Cabinet Member for Housing and Communities at Coventry City Council added: “It’s really great to see the latest stage of this housing project get underway. These will be good standard homes that are affordable for local people to be able to enjoy.

“I’m also pleased that a number of the homes will be social housing – I hope this can have long term benefits for the area.”

Phase six of Spirit Quarter is set to be completed in 2030.

Kevin Roach, Director of Regeneration Services at Citizen Housing, added: “It’s fantastic news to see work starting on the latest and final phase of Spirit Quarters. From day one, the community has led and influenced the project and by working with our partners Keepmoat, Moat House Community Trust and Coventry City Council, we are pleased and proud to have delivered their vision that has and will make a positive difference to the lives of residents and the community.

“We’re looking forward to seeing work progress at this site and in time, welcoming customers to the homes.”

Dianne Williams, Chief Executive of Moat House Community Trust, said: “It’s so exciting to see more new, much-needed homes transforming the area and contributing to a growing and thriving community.”

Keepmoat is a top 10 UK partnership homebuilder with a track-record of delivering quality homes in regions across the UK. To date, Keepmoat has built over 35,000 homes, transforming brownfield sites into thriving new communities.

To find out more, please visit: https://www.keepmoat.com

