Green Light for £145 Million Twin Towers as Birmingham Scheme Passes Key Safety Gate

Contractor Midgard has been given approval to begin work on a £145 million twin tower residential development in Birmingham after the project successfully passed the Gateway 2 safety stage.

Developer Sphere Group, working with strategic partner Select Property, is delivering the Edition Birmingham scheme, which has become the first residential skyscraper project in the city to secure sign off from the Building Safety Regulator.

The development will deliver 581 new homes beside Centenary Square, split between the 46 storey Centenary Tower and the 15 storey Park Residence. Midgard, part of the JRL Group, plans to use modular construction methods to accelerate progress, with phase one expected to complete in 2027.

Thomas Taylor, managing director of Sphere Group, said:

“The new Building Safety Act Gateway 2 introduces some of the most stringent safety requirements in the world, making the UK a market leader and one of the safest places to invest.

“Securing Gateway 2 approval is a major milestone and underlines our commitment to ensuring Edition Birmingham is built to the very highest standards of safety and quality.”

Residents will benefit from an extensive range of amenities, including a swimming pool suspended 20 metres above ground, a hydro pool, plunge pool, sauna and steam room. Further features include a sky lounge with private dining on the 44th and 45th floors, a co working space known as The Study, and a 9,000 square foot outdoor terrace with cinema screen and BBQ area.

Engineering consultancy is being led by SOM, with Futureserv acting as MEP consultant. Interiors are being designed by Weedon Architects.

